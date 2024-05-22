Vancouver B-boy Phil Wizard ready make Olympic history this summer

In the world of breaking, where athleticism meets artistry, Phillip Kim (AKA Phil Wizard) is set to make history as he represents Canada in the sport’s Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

Born in Toronto but a proud Vancouverite, Kim’s unexpected journey to the world’s stage was one of passion, perseverance, and by his own account, perfect timing.

Before earning the nickname “Wizard,” the 27-year-old’s path to breaking began by navigating family expectations.

“My parents are immigrants from Korea,” he recalled in an interview with Daily Hive. “They came to Canada to give us a different life. They wanted us to go to school and get an education. And I told them I wanted to be a breakdancer… So definitely a little bit of a shock for them, but they’ve come around.”

Now, after a decade of dancing his way to the top, the world-renowned B-Boy, who won the top prize at both the 2022 WDSF Breaking World Championship and 2023 Pan Am Games, is ready to add Olympic gold to his trophy case.

Reflecting on learning that his sport would become an Olympic event last year, Kim, who left university to pursue breaking full time, expresses a blend of excitement and gratitude.

“Initially, it was like, ‘That’s so cool.’ But I didn’t grow up watching the Olympics,” he admits. “I’m super excited to be a part of history. I feel very grateful because a lot of it was just timing.”

But despite his humility, being one of only 16 male breakers worldwide to compete in Paris is no small feat. “No country has a guaranteed spot other than France,” Kim explains.

And once the games kick off in July, he believes the world will be impressed by the sport’s blend of energy and artistry. “When people see breaking in Paris, they’ll be blown away by the athleticism and entertainment value.”

Still, its subjectivity makes it difficult to judge and score.

“People watching breaking might think like the person who spins the most or does the craziest thing is gonna win, but that’s often not the case,” Kim explains. “There’s a lot of details, lot of intricacies that come from the creative component.”

No matter the outcome, though, Kim is also set on changing multiple misconceptions about breaking.

“I think a lot of people think it died out in the 80s,” he says. “We do not dance on cardboard anymore, despite what people think. Breaking has been growing for a very long time. And I want that misconception to change. Yes, it started from the streets, and that’s a beautiful thing. But it’s grown, and it’s bigger and better than ever.”

For Kim, breaking is more than just competing.

“I’m not a very competitive person. I’m competitive with myself. The competition is just, kind of, part of the job.”

His mantra, “think like an artist and train like an athlete,” perfectly captures the approach that has taken him this far.

The 2024 Paris Games officially get underway on July 27, continuing through to August 11.

