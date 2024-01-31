Phil Kessel "hasn't given up hope" on landing an NHL contract: report

The NHL may not have seen the last of Phil Kessel just yet.

According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, the 36-year-old unsigned veteran forward is still looking for a contract for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve checked in on that over the last day and the answer is that he still absolutely hopes to catch on with an NHL team,” LeBrun said on a Tuesday night segment of Insider Trading. “He has not given up hope. His camp is still in contact with a couple of teams. One of the things in consideration here is that, because he hasn’t played since last year, is that there might be a team or two that says, ‘Hey come and skate with us for a bit so we can take a look at you and see where things are.'”

Kessel put up 14 goals and 22 assists in 82 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, before registering two assists in four playoff games on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He won the third Stanley Cup of his career in Vegas, having previously won with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The season also marked a unique milestone for Kessel, who set the NHL’s ironman streak for most consecutive games played when he suited up for his 990th regular season game in a row back in October 2022.

Over his 15 NHL seasons, Kessel has put up 413 goals and 579 assists in 1,286 games, while also playing for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Arizona Coyotes.

LeBrun also noted that multiple veteran players have recently landed contracts as free agents.

“He’s been skating and trying to stay ready. After Zach Parise and Corey Perry found homes, could it be a hat trick with Phil Kessel finding a home before March 8? We’ll see,” LeBrun added.