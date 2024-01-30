Here's how much NHL All-Star Weekend tickets are going for in Toronto

NHL All-Star Weekend is almost here in Toronto — but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to snag up a few tickets.

Forty-four of the NHL’s top players will be coming to Toronto this weekend from February 1 to 3, taking part in the league’s annual contest.

It is the first NHL All-Star Game to be hosted in Toronto since 2000, with festivities getting underway this Thursday starting with the NHL All-Star player draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday night, before the big game is held Saturday afternoon.

And while the game itself and the Skills Competition have both officially sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available via Ticketmaster on resale.

Here’s what the cheapest tickets look like for each of the three days, as of press time:

Thursday, Player Draft and PWHL showcase: $29

Friday, Skills Competition: $208 (resale)

Saturday, All-Star Game: $292 (resale)

Meanwhile, the All-Star Weekend Fan Fair will be taking place at the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre all weekend, with tickets starting at $20.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be represented by four players: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander, while the Vancouver Canucks lead the way with five selections: Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Thatcher Demko, and JT Miller.

Matthews will be captaining one of the four teams, as will Hughes. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche star defenceman Cale Makar round out the other two captains, with the four teams taking part in a 3-on-3 tournament to determine the All-Star Game winner.

For those unable to nab a ticket to attend the weekend, all the action will be shown on Sportsnet.