WHO warns side effect of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could include hearing loss

The World Health Organization is warning of an extremely rare instance of hearing loss as a side effect of taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

In a report published in its newsletter, the global public health agency said it’s become aware of sudden hearing problems that may be associated with Pfizer’s vaccine.

In particular, the WHO says tinnitus and ringing in the ears have been noted, albeit in very rare cases. The organization reported 367 cases of tinnitus and 164 cases of hearing loss across the globe among people who have received the Pfizer vaccine, usually within a day of the shot.

That makes 531 hearing-related side effects out of 11 billion worldwide doses.

People who reported side effects ranged from 19 to 91 years old (three-quarters of whom were women) and came from across 27 different countries.

The WHO says many of the patients reporting hearing-related side effects have since recovered. The health organization describes the side effects as a ringing, buzzing, and/or hissing noise in one or both ears.

“One case of tinnitus following the first dose decreased over a couple of days,” says the WHO’s newsletter, “but hearing loss recurred after the second dose, and the patient was started on steroid treatment; no risk factors were recorded.”

The WHO has concluded that these side effects were no more common post-vaccination than is expected in the general population but felt transparency was key with people who have taken or are considering the Pfizer vaccine.

“As there is still only limited data in the literature providing evidence for this link, further monitoring is required,” says the WHO.

On Thursday, the WHO urged people to continue wearing masks, keeping distance, avoiding crowds, and wash their hands — even after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.