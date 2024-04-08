Elias Pettersson is one of the most talented players in Vancouver Canucks franchise history. That much cannot be debated.

The 25-year-old recently played his 400th NHL game, and reflecting on his career thus far reveals how truly special he’s been as a player.

The table below compares Pettersson’s stats against each of the Sedin twins — Daniel and Henrik — in their first 400 games played. All three players made their NHL debuts during their age-20 season.

Player Goals Assists Points Daniel Sedin 86 140 226 Henrik Sedin 62 159 221 Elias Pettersson 169 238 407

Pettersson has more assists than either twin had points, and the current-day player’s point total nearly matches the Sedins’ combined number.

While the Sedins had more of a gradual progression throughout their career and played in a lower-scoring era, the stark difference in their numbers shows how advanced Pettersson is for his age.

Pettersson already has two seasons with more than 85 points, something that Daniel Sedin never accomplished during his Hall of Fame career. Daniel also finished with just three seasons of more than 30 goals, a mark that Pettersson has already tied.

Even against his modern-day peers, the Swedish centre’s stats stand out.

X user @Sinochick created this nice table that compares Pettersson’s stats over his first 400 games against other NHL stars.

I was tracking #EP40’s first 400 NHL games relative to other NHL stars first 400 NHL games. Sometimes it’s nice to think about Petey’s performance historically against other stars. He’s doing pretty well and should hit his peak soon. #Canucks /1 pic.twitter.com/1ihBuux2do — X – Josephine (Taylor’s Version) (@Sinochick) April 5, 2024

There are just seven total players that have outpaced Pettersson in terms of points over their first 400 career games. Five of those seven players were first-overall draft picks and viewed as generational players from the time they were teenagers.

The Canucks star ranks ahead of players like Nathan Mackinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Mikko Rantanen, and Jack Eichel. While some of these players entered the league a year younger than Pettersson was in his rookie season, it’s still impressive company to keep.

With a new eight-year contract, Pettersson isn’t going anywhere soon. He has the franchise’s all-time goals, assists, and points records within his sights if he can continue to play at this level.

While he has plenty of impressive individual stats, the thing missing from Pettersson’s resume is team success. He’ll get a chance to rectify that soon as the Canucks head to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.