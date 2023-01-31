Why Pettersson or Hughes are likely to take Canucks' captaincy reigns

The Vancouver Canucks have a leadership void.

After trading now former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick, the hockey club has a missing rung on their leadership ladder.

“It’s hard to move your captain away,” general manager Patrik Allvin said following the trade. “There’s a lot of younger players, particularly [Elias] Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, that have shown they’re capable of being leaders of this team.

“I do think Pettersson and Quinn Hughes have shown that they’re capable of taking over this team.”

With an apparent belief that one of Pettersson or Hughes could become the franchise’s 15th captain, there are cases to be made for both.

The case for Elias Pettersson

Naming Elias Pettersson captain may be the easy answer, but don’t expect it to come quickly if it eventually does.

He is Vancouver’s best-remaining player on the roster and is slowly but surely on his way to establishing himself as the longest-tenured member of the Canucks. Through his play on the ice, he instills an evident winning mentality in his linemates and those around him.

While he may not be the most vocal leader, i.e. JT Miller, Pettersson lets his play do the talking. It’s a style of leadership that’s something seen throughout the NHL, including division rivals in the Edmonton Oilers, and a relatively subdued Connor McDavid.

The Canucks haven’t always had vocal leaders in the locker room, which led them to some of the best eras of pro hockey in Vancouver. Although Henrik Sedin was front-facing and well-spoken to fans and media, he was never the exuberant captain that did much talking.

Think now is the time to make Pettersson a permanent assistant captain. No captain next year, and Pettersson takes the C for the 2024-25 season. https://t.co/OCiQ6tKxcp — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 30, 2023

Now 24 years old, Pettersson has worn an “A” at times with the Canucks, filling in for Oliver Ekman-Larson, a similar path the club brought Horvat down before naming him captain ahead of the 2019-20 season. Yet, with Horvat’s departure so abrupt amid a troubling season, Pettersson’s captaincy, if it does happen, may not come until there’s more stability next season.

.@frankcorrado22 on Rick Tocchet grooming Elias Pettersson as the next potential captain of the #Canucks: "If you're Tocchet, meet up with Pettersson for a ☕️ somewhere outside of the rink…talk about the evolution of Sidney Crosby…that's the strength of Tocchet." @GreatClips — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) January 27, 2023

The challenge, however, continues to be the re-signing question. With Pettersson’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, the club may want to sign him to a long-term deal before awarding him the captaincy.

He would become the third Swedish captain, following in the steps of Markus Naslund and Henrik Sedin.

Fun reason: He got the “Sedin” haircut

The case for Quinn Hughes

Kevin McCarthy was the last defenceman to captain the Vancouver Canucks from 1979-1982– why not another?

Pettersson may be the most electrifying player for the Canucks, but the most important is likely Quinn Hughes, with his outstanding skating and puck movement, as well as his defensive awareness on a backend that is often hemmed into its own zone.

Allvin essentially saying the Canucks next Captain will be either Pettersson or Hughes — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) January 31, 2023

Hughes goes about his way in a quiet demenour, similar to Pettersson, but plays more than anyone else on the Canucks, averaging 24:58 per night through 45 games in 2022-23. He desires to push the team to be better as well, something evidently seen on the ice.

While he’s not regularly worn an “A” with the Canucks, Allvin tipped him as a potential leader is certainly indicative of where he sees the current leadership group, with full-time assistant captains Ekman Larson, Miller Tyler Myers, not garnering such praise.

Quinn Hughes is so good lol pic.twitter.com/cPIz518i77 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 14, 2021

If the Canucks do name Hughes the newest captain, he would become the first American to lead a franchise that has only previously given the captaincy to Canadians and Swedes.

Other candidates to be Canucks captain:

Luke Schenn

He’s a vocal leader, physical and an important defenceman to the team, but at 33, he isn’t likely going to be around if and when the group becomes a Stanley Cup challenger.

“I have a lot of respect for Luke Schenn as a person and what he brings in terms of winning habits,” Allvin said yesterday. “I mean, he won two Cups [in Tampa Bay], and he’s a very attractive player in what he brings here day to day.

Schenn’s deal expires at the end of this season.

Olivier Ekman-Larson

The former Arizona Coyotes captain would bring leadership experience to the role, yet at 31 years old and not playing at the level he did while leading the Coyotes, he may not be the right fit at this time.

J.T. Miller

There’s a clear desire from JT Miller to become the Canucks captain, and he’s proven to be an ultra-competitive and vocal player. Yet, with his demeanour, which included yelling at his own goalie and smashing a stick on the net earlier this season, he may not be the calm, cool head the Canucks need to lead them into their next era.

Bo Horvat

The now former captain of the Vancouver Canucks doesn’t have a contract extension with the New York Islanders, and at this point, could re-sign with Vancouver come to the end of the season. While extremely unlikely, it’s a possibility.