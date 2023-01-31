7 fun facts about newest Canucks forward Anthony Beauvillier

You could call the Vancouver Canucks trade of Bo Horvat a wash.

Well, at least that was the case in terms of cap space.

The primary NHL player acquired in return for Horvat was 25-year-old winger Anthony Beauvillier, who’s making $4.15 million per season until the end of next year.

Patrik Allvin and the Canucks retained 25% of Horvat’s salary, meaning the New York Islanders owe him $4.125 million for the rest of this season.

The lack of cap space created hints at the fact that more trades are likely on the horizon. While Canucks fans await more deals, here are seven things you should know about the newest member of the Canucks, Anthony Beauvillier.

1. Went viral with a tweet to actress Anna Kendrick

On Christmas Day in 2019, Beauvillier broke the internet with a simple tweet.

What ensued was an onslaught of replies which told tales of Beauvillier’s character.

hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was way too big but other than that everything worked fine. Thanks again! — heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) December 26, 2019

Eventually, actress Anna Kendrick, who is 12 years older than Beauvillier, did respond to the tweet.

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

2. Got into hockey because of his older brother

Listed at 5’11”, 180 pounds, Beauvillier isn’t the biggest guy on the ice.

So, it’s a good thing that he had a bigger, older brother to battle with while he was growing up.

Beauvillier’s older brother, Francis, is listed at 6’2″, 200 pounds. The brothers actually spent a year playing together in junior for the Shawnigan Cataractes of the QMJHL back in 2013-14.

“He’s the reason why I’m playing hockey,” Anthony Beauvillier said in this interview. “I always wanted to do what he was doing so when I saw him playing hockey, I wanted to start playing hockey. He’s still a model for me now. so before my games, I watched a lot of his games and learned a lot from him.”

Francis was drafted in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft back in 2012, when he was selected by the Florida Panthers. He never played in the NHL, but had stints in the AHL, Slovakia, Slovenia, and with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL.

3. Best friends with Mat Barzal

Although they came from opposite ends of Canada, the Quebec native Beauvillier developed a close relationship with the Coquitlam-born Mat Barzal.

Big congrats to this guy @Barzal_97 on his first NHL hatty 🎩 #KidsbeingKids Big shoutout to @91Tavares in the back ! Sorry to make you feel old 😬 pic.twitter.com/GMVqO5wdFP — Anthony Beauvillier (@titobeauvi21) December 24, 2017

The two players first met at the 2012 Allstate All-Canadians Mentorship Camp in Mississauga, ON. They later played on Canada’s U18 World Championship squad in 2015.

One year later, they were both selected by the New York Islanders in the first round, with Barzal being drafted 16th overall and Beauviller going 28th overall.

“I was talking to management right after I got drafted and I was like who did we draft? They said Barzy’s name and I was like ‘no way,'” Beauvillier said in this interview.

Among other factors, one thing that helped their friendship grow is that Barzal can speak French, after going to French Immersion as a kid in B.C.

“He used to be better in French than I was in English when we first met,” Beauvillier said “I’m not sure if I taught him the right things, but it’s pretty good.”

4. Once wrote “have fun” on his hockey stick

One could argue that the Canucks need to have more fun.

Perhaps Beauvillier can help with that.

Back in 2020 during the bubble playoffs, the winger was spotted with the words “have fun” written on his stick.

always remember to pic.twitter.com/9iLqC89dW8 — NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) August 4, 2020

5. Registered an assist in his first NHL game

Although Barzal was drafted ahead of Beauvillier, it was the Sorel, Quebec native who broke into the league first.

Beauvillier played 66 games during the 2016-17 season, quickly making an impression on Islanders management.

He managed to register an assist in his first NHL game during a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers. Then, two games later, Beauvillier buried his first NHL goal against goaltender Aaron Dell of the San Jose Sharks.

6. Scored last goal ever at legendary Nassau Coliseum

The Islanders had a lot of memorable moments at the Nassau Coliseum. During the early 1980s, they were 11-1 in Stanley Cup Final games in their home rink, en route to four straight Stanley Cup wins.

Beauvillier also etched himself into Nassau Coliseum history during the 2021 playoffs.

In Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Beauviller scored the overtime-winning goal, which sent the series to a seventh game.

The Islanders lost Game 7, making this the last-ever goal scored at the Nassau Coliseum.

7. Tied for team lead in goals during 2019 playoffs

Beauvillier has been trending downwards with the Islanders of late.

Anthony Beauvillier, acquired by VAN, is a middle-six shoot-first offensive winger whose stock has fallen along with his finishing in the past two seasons. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/3ggfvN36WF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 30, 2023

However, the winger has been a solid playoff performer in recent seasons.

Aside from scoring a massive overtime-winning goal in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Beauviller also stepped up during the Islanders’ run to the Conference Finals the year prior.

In 2020, his nine goals were tied with Brock Nelson for the team lead.

Who knows if Beauvillier will be around long enough to play playoff games for the Canucks, but at least he has postseason experience. Among current Canucks, only JT Miller (79 games) and Tanner Pearson (51 games) have played in more playoff games than Beauvillier.