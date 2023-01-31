SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans say emotional goodbye to Bo Horvat

Jan 31 2023, 3:18 pm
Vancouver Canucks fans aren’t having an easy time saying goodbye to now-former captain Bo Horvat.

In a tribute video posted to Twitter, the Canucks harkened back to the last 10 years since Horvat joined the hockey club, throwing it all the way back to 2013 when then-assistant general manager Laurence Gilman stepped up to announce the pick.

Of course, that 9th overall selection came after one of the most formative trades in franchise history, sending promising goaltender Cory Schneider to the New Jersey Devils to end a contentious goaltending battle on a team coming off two Presidents’ trophy wins.

While Horvat only saw three playoff series during his time with Vancouver, the London native endeared himself with Canucks fans as he led the group through some dark seasons, taking on the captaincy after Henrik and Daniel Sedin hung up their skates.

For some fans, the departure was simple — a decent return for a player on an expiring contract. Meanwhile, many were left perplexed, confused and heartbroken at the fact their team didn’t prioritize signing the primary leader and leading scorer.

With Horvat heading to Belmont, New York, and the Canucks welcoming Aatu Raty and Anthony Beauvillier, along with a protected first-round pick, both clubs turn their attention to the March 3 trade deadline, as well as potential debuts for their new faces.

Horvat is likely to see his first Islanders game action on February 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers before facing the Canucks at UBS Arena on February 9.

