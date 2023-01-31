Canucks fans say emotional goodbye to Bo Horvat

Vancouver Canucks fans aren’t having an easy time saying goodbye to now-former captain Bo Horvat.

In a tribute video posted to Twitter, the Canucks harkened back to the last 10 years since Horvat joined the hockey club, throwing it all the way back to 2013 when then-assistant general manager Laurence Gilman stepped up to announce the pick.

Of course, that 9th overall selection came after one of the most formative trades in franchise history, sending promising goaltender Cory Schneider to the New Jersey Devils to end a contentious goaltending battle on a team coming off two Presidents’ trophy wins.

Thanks Bo!

Thanks for giving back on your way out too!

Great deal for both parties!

maybe you will back in the summer.

If you actually want to be here. — Rex Rider (@RollerRexRider) January 31, 2023

I have absolutely no clue how he’s not resigned and treated as the priority last summer, what a shame we lose an actual leader and character guy on and off the ice. He will be missed. Thank you Bo, all the best in the east! — Gabriel ⭐️⭐️ (@_gabrielyuen) January 31, 2023

While Horvat only saw three playoff series during his time with Vancouver, the London native endeared himself with Canucks fans as he led the group through some dark seasons, taking on the captaincy after Henrik and Daniel Sedin hung up their skates.

For some fans, the departure was simple — a decent return for a player on an expiring contract. Meanwhile, many were left perplexed, confused and heartbroken at the fact their team didn’t prioritize signing the primary leader and leading scorer.

This absolutely has me in my feels. Was a pleasure getting to meet Bo a few times, and thank you for carrying us through the last decade. Will be cheering my long time fave player on wherever he goes, great player and even better man https://t.co/d87ZsIAOY5 — Quinn Betteridge (@qbetteridge2) January 31, 2023

Waaaah it doesn’t feel right him not being our CAP — Liv ✨️ (Petey for Selke) (@HuggyxHoggy) January 31, 2023

I’m still standing… — Sv😢 | Thank u’ -Bo- (@Svucvm) January 31, 2023

With Horvat heading to Belmont, New York, and the Canucks welcoming Aatu Raty and Anthony Beauvillier, along with a protected first-round pick, both clubs turn their attention to the March 3 trade deadline, as well as potential debuts for their new faces.

An absolute shame we wasted his time here. Hopefully he can secure a bag in the off-season and have some team success in the playoffs. — Kimmy McWexler 💙Tank Hard for Bedard💙 (@Best_Bear_BB) January 31, 2023

Horvat is likely to see his first Islanders game action on February 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers before facing the Canucks at UBS Arena on February 9.