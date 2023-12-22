Pettersson contract talks with Canucks likely to heat up in new year: report

At least one hockey insider is saying that contract talks between Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will heat up in the new year.

“No official timeline but I think we’re looking at something similar where you’re looking at January, perhaps into February,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger about talks between the two sides on Insider Trading today.

Pettersson will be a restricted free agent upon the conclusion of this season. The 25-year-old is in the final season of a three-year contract that paid him an average of $7.35 million per season.

After scoring 102 points last season and getting off to a strong start this year, Pettersson is due for a large raise. He has taken a patient approach when it comes to signing this contract as he entered into the final year of his existing deal without an extension signed.

“The no rush approach for Elias Pettersson very much remains valid. He wanted to take his time to get a feel for the Vancouver Canucks and where they’re at,” Dreger continued on Insider Trading. “Well the team is doing well, Pettersson is doing great, so I would expect to see [his agents] to walk him through the multiple scenarios and financial options that he is going to have relatively early in the new year. If he feels good at that point, then you launch into the negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.”

The Canucks have taken a large step forward this season and got off to a franchise best start. That should help to quell any of the potential concerns that Pettersson might have had about his ability to experience team success if he signed a long-term extension in Vancouver.

While it takes two sides to tango in any contract negotiation, Dreger is reporting that the Canucks are the ones waiting in this scenario.

“The Vancouver Canucks are eager and they’re ready.”