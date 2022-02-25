Hundreds of adorable pets will be up for adoption across Canada next week

There has never been a better time to find a new four-legged family member.

Hundreds of animals will be up for adoption from February 28 to March 6 as part of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week.

Held at almost all of its stores across the country, plenty of puppies and dogs, kittens and cats, and various other small animals will be looking for loving forever homes at PetSmart next week. The pets come from local animal welfare organizations around Canada.

During a time when many Canadians are struggling with mental health challenges, PetSmart notes that the bond between pets and people continues to influence health and wellness.

“Today,” reads a press release from PetSmart Charities of Canada, “nearly 60% of Canadian homes include pets, and 88% of pet parents consider them important members of the family.”

PetSmart outlines some of the benefits of adopting pets, including:

Pets give unconditional love and companionship

Interacting with pets reduces feelings of stress and isolation

Giving a home to a pet in need lends purpose in life during significant changes, such as retirement

Caring for pets teaches values such as responsibility and compassion to children and youth

Playing with pets increases movement and activity, and can encourage pet parents to spend more time outdoors during colder months

“Pets love us like no one else,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada, in the release. “And even though Canadians are more in love with their pets than ever, shelters across the country are still full, and many struggle with staffing shortages.”

“National Adoption Week is a great time to connect with our animal welfare partners who’ll help you make the perfect match,” Gilbreat continued. “Think of it as your way of giving back – and there is no better return on that investment!”

Since 1999, PetSmart Charities of Canada has helped find forever homes for more than 350,000 animals.

It also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families.

Those who aren’t ready to adopt a pet can still help animals in need by making a donation online.

When: February 28 to March 6, 2022

Where: Nearly all PetSmart locations across Canada (check website for full list of participating locations)

With files from Darcy Matheson