Parents, son killed in Ontario highway crash, 14-year-old daughter only survivor

Residents of Peterborough, Ontario, are mourning the loss of three members of a family killed in a crash on the highway.

At around 5:15 pm on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police’s Peterborough division alerted the public about a fatal collision between an SUV and a pick-up truck on Highway 7 near Drummond line.

The highway was closed for several hours as the investigation continued.

The #PtboOPP are on scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Hwy 7 near Drummond line. Hwy 7 will be closed between Keene Rd and Heritage Line for several hours.

In a subsequent update, Peterborough OPP revealed that four people had died in the crash, including 42-year-old pick-up truck driver Jason Schmidt, and three out of the four individuals aboard the SUV.

Stephanie Hart (52), Jonathan MacDonnell (46), and their son Riddick Hart (18) were pronounced dead. The sole survivor was the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Rowghan, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto via helicopter for urgent treatment.

The family was from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township in Peterborough County. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and it has raised just over $36,000 so far.

In the fundraiser’s description, organizer Tanya Hart said that the sudden and tragic deaths have left family and friends devastated. “Rowghan was airlifted to Sick Kids and we are still waiting on an update,” she wrote.

“We have set up this GoFundMe in hopes of raising enough money for expenses and any care Rowghan may need.”

In the following update, Hart revealed that Rowghan has endured “life-altering injuries” and has undergone a second surgery. Her grandparents are by her side.

The Ontario Provincial Police is still investigating the crash, and witnesses are encouraged to bring forward any video or dashcam footage that could help with the case.