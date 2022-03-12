Hailey Bieber went to the hospital for "stroke-like symptoms"

Hailey Bieber is recovering at home after a health scare, the model shared to Instagram.
“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” wrote Bieber.
“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”
“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well,” wrote the 25-year-old.
The Bieber family has been dealing with a lot of health-related concerns this year.
Just last month, her husband Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19.
Justin Bieber hasn’t publicly commented on his wife’s health yet, but on Friday, March 11, he shared a photo of them together with the caption “Can’t keep this one down 🙏🙏🙏🥺🥺🥺🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍”