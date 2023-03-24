10 pet-friendly rentals under $2,500 in Vancouver

If you can’t imagine life without your pets, then you already know it’s hard out there for pet owners to find housing.

There are very few rental apartments in Vancouver that happily welcome pets. We took a look at some listings on liv.rent and found a whole litter of apartments where dogs and cats are allowed.

Here are 10 rentals you can apply for now.

This 455-square-foot studio apartment in the Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood has in-suite laundry. The building amenities include a big communal deck space, a gym, and more.

A budget-friendly (for Vancouver…) option is this 600-square-foot one-bedroom apartment. Super close to English Bay, this is a great place to live with a dog so you can go for walkies on the seawall.

This Strathcona apartment is a 433-square-foot one-bedroom unit in a stylish building. Pets will love to peer out of the floor-to-ceiling windows, and you’ll love the natural light.

This renovated West End one-bedroom suite is 484 square feet large. A good one for dog owners because it’s also close to the seawall.

This one-bedroom unit in the West End is happy to allow pets. With 440 square feet of space, it’s a bright and cozy home clocking in at about average rent for Vancouver.

This unit is further from the city centre than some of the others on this list, but it’s a perfect one-bedroom for a pet lover. With 450 square feet of space, this penthouse unit has great views.

This spacious studio in Marpole has 455 square feet of space for you and your pets. There’s also a promotion for a month of free rent, according to the listing.

This classy West End apartment is a 455-square-foot studio with a nice bathroom including a tub. Steps from Nelson Park, it’s a great spot for a city-dwelling dog-lover.

This 513-square-foot one-bedroom unit in the West End is close to Davie Village. The unit looks bright and recently renovated, too.

This pet-friendly home in Mount Pleasant is a 411-square-foot studio with a balcony. It has a dining area by the kitchen and a large main room.