10 pet-friendly rentals under $2,500 in Vancouver
If you can’t imagine life without your pets, then you already know it’s hard out there for pet owners to find housing.
There are very few rental apartments in Vancouver that happily welcome pets. We took a look at some listings on liv.rent and found a whole litter of apartments where dogs and cats are allowed.
Here are 10 rentals you can apply for now.
1. 4188 Yew Street – $2,330 per month
This 455-square-foot studio apartment in the Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood has in-suite laundry. The building amenities include a big communal deck space, a gym, and more.
2. 110 – 1537 Burnaby Street – $2,100 per month
A budget-friendly (for Vancouver…) option is this 600-square-foot one-bedroom apartment. Super close to English Bay, this is a great place to live with a dog so you can go for walkies on the seawall.
3. 308 – 221 Union Street – $2,500 per month
This Strathcona apartment is a 433-square-foot one-bedroom unit in a stylish building. Pets will love to peer out of the floor-to-ceiling windows, and you’ll love the natural light.
4. 1371 Harwood Street – $2,420 per month
This renovated West End one-bedroom suite is 484 square feet large. A good one for dog owners because it’s also close to the seawall.
5. 945 Jervis Street – $2,229 per month
This one-bedroom unit in the West End is happy to allow pets. With 440 square feet of space, it’s a bright and cozy home clocking in at about average rent for Vancouver.
6. 4888 Nanaimo Street – $2,200 per month
This unit is further from the city centre than some of the others on this list, but it’s a perfect one-bedroom for a pet lover. With 450 square feet of space, this penthouse unit has great views.
7. 8616 Oak Street – $2,330 per month
This spacious studio in Marpole has 455 square feet of space for you and your pets. There’s also a promotion for a month of free rent, according to the listing.
8. 1255 Pendrell Street – $2,287 per month
This classy West End apartment is a 455-square-foot studio with a nice bathroom including a tub. Steps from Nelson Park, it’s a great spot for a city-dwelling dog-lover.
9. 1160 Broughton Street – $2,300 per month
This 513-square-foot one-bedroom unit in the West End is close to Davie Village. The unit looks bright and recently renovated, too.
10. 825 East 8th Avenue – $2,486 per month
This pet-friendly home in Mount Pleasant is a 411-square-foot studio with a balcony. It has a dining area by the kitchen and a large main room.