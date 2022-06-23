From extra fees to restrictive policies, it can be hard to find a hotel that’s accepting of your four-legged friend. If you’ve got an exotic or unusual pet, it’s almost impossible.

But at the Kimpton Saint George, staff will accept whatever furry or scaly or feathery pet you’ve got.

Located on Bloor Street West near St. George Street, the boutique hotel allows guests to bring any animal they’d like, as long as it fits in the elevator.

The largest animal the hotel has housed is a Great Dane, but a spokesperson tells Daily Hive they’d be open to miniature horses, bunnies, cats, or anything else that can get through the front door. There’s also no limit on the number of pets you can bring into the hotel.

There are no deposits, cleaning fees, or extra charges for bringing a pet to the Kimpton Saint George. The hotel will also bring water bowls to your room and provides guests with a goody bag of treats and doggy bags upon check-in. Dog beds are available upon request as well.

The pet-friendly policy dates back to the creation of the Kimpton brand in 1981 — even the hotel chain’s founder, Bill Kimpton, was known to bring his dog into work.

“Pets are part of peoples’ families,” the spokesperson said. “It makes sense that they wouldn’t want to leave their beloved pets behind.”

Nightly rates at the Kimpton Saint George start at $388. Ontario residents can receive 20% off the best flexible rate, as well as discounted parking.