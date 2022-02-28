Perlini's mom roasts Oilers for putting son on waivers without notice

Well this is awkward.

The Edmonton Oilers put Brendan Perlini on waivers today, announcing the move on social media at noon MT.

Apparently, that was before anyone told Perlini.

Brendan’s mother, Vicki, who is active on Twitter, apparently found out before him. Vicki said she was the first to alert her son of the news, before roasting the team in a tweet.

Pretty darn bad when the players has to find out from his mom off Twitter don’t ya think!!! #😏 — VICKI PERLINI (@vickiperlini) February 28, 2022

“Pretty darn bad when the [player] has to find out from his mom off Twitter don’t ya think!!!” Vicki said in a reply to the Oilers.

Perlini, 25, will be sent to Edmonton’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield if he clears waivers. In 23 games with the Oilers, Perlini has four goals and one assist. The former first-round draft pick also has two goals in two AHL games with the Condors this season.

Perlini played just 7:13 in yesterday’s game in Carolina, and saw just 3:48 of ice time in his previous game on February 19 — his only two games under new Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.