Oilers allowed sold-out crowds beginning next week

The Edmonton Oilers will once again be able to play in front of sold-out crowds beginning March 1, the province announced Saturday.

Masks will no longer be required at games, either.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Saturday the province will be removing almost all COVID-19 restrictions come March 1.

“All signs here, and across the world, suggest the worst of COVID-19 is behind us,” Kenney said. “The pressure on our health care system is easing.

“There is no evidence at this point to suggest that our transition to normal is negatively affecting our health care system.”

Kenney added that “Alberta is not alone in this approach” of approaching COVID-19 with an endemic lens.

As part of the announcement, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits have been lifted, and indoor masking is no longer required.

The Oilers have been playing with 50% capacity restrictions at Rogers Place since December. The team last hosted a game with available 100% capacity on December 16, 2021 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton had been placing at a capacity of 9150.

Edmonton will host their first game at full capacity against the Montreal Canadiens on March. 5.

The Edmonton Oil Kings will also be able to return to full capacity as a result of the announcement.

More to come…