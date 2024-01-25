SportsHockeyCanada

People are confused by Trudeau's bizarre clapping at recent hockey game

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jan 25 2024, 11:51 pm
People are confused by Trudeau's bizarre clapping at recent hockey game

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be a major fan of yesterday’s PWHL action between Ottawa and Boston.

Trudeau was in attendance for the game with two of his kids, Xavier and Ella-Grace. He was quick to express his joy about being at the game while making it clear who he was rooting for.

“Xav, Ella, and I are so happy to be here — and to be cheering for PWHL Ottawa,” Trudeau wrote on X. “Go Ottawa!”


Though Ottawa lost in a 3-2 final, they offered plenty of exciting moments for Trudeau and the rest of the crowd at TD Place Arena. Trudeau’s excitement was evident, as seen in a clip that has gone rather viral of the prime minister clapping at a rapid rate.


As you can imagine, the internet had some fun about it shortly after the video was first released.

 

Whatever the reasoning behind his erratic clapping was, Trudeau was able to get even more attention on the PWHL, which has been an incredible success in the early going.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop