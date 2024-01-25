People are confused by Trudeau's bizarre clapping at recent hockey game

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be a major fan of yesterday’s PWHL action between Ottawa and Boston.

Trudeau was in attendance for the game with two of his kids, Xavier and Ella-Grace. He was quick to express his joy about being at the game while making it clear who he was rooting for.

“Xav, Ella, and I are so happy to be here — and to be cheering for PWHL Ottawa,” Trudeau wrote on X. “Go Ottawa!”

Xav, Ella, and I are so happy to be here – and to be cheering for @PWHL_Ottawa. Go Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/qAddB6VY8r — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 25, 2024



Though Ottawa lost in a 3-2 final, they offered plenty of exciting moments for Trudeau and the rest of the crowd at TD Place Arena. Trudeau’s excitement was evident, as seen in a clip that has gone rather viral of the prime minister clapping at a rapid rate.



As you can imagine, the internet had some fun about it shortly after the video was first released.

“He went into hyper speed clapping.. It can’t be a real clap.. He can’t get the claps going fast enough…” 🤣 Hayes, O-Dog and Feschuk react to the viral clip of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapping at PWHL Ottawa’s game pic.twitter.com/GzPXXjCYmx — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) January 25, 2024

Justin Trudeau clapping at a normal speed and then just full sending it after a goal is making me laugh so hard pic.twitter.com/d2lN7li6V5 — Jeff Middleton (@jjmid04) January 25, 2024

This one goes to Trudeau. Show any leader of the world clapping harder than him. pic.twitter.com/qGgfTtDUY7 — Ray Gaur (@raygaurca) January 25, 2024

why is he clapping so fast though — Mike Gould (@miketgould) January 25, 2024

Looks like he’s in a fastest clapper competition — Hockey Night In Montreal 🏒🌃 (@HNIMtl) January 25, 2024

bro clapping like a soccer mom when her 5 year old kid scores his first goal 😂😂😂 @Philzfacts — Mike (@DynoDangle) January 25, 2024

Whatever the reasoning behind his erratic clapping was, Trudeau was able to get even more attention on the PWHL, which has been an incredible success in the early going.