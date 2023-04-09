"A lot better than Vancouver": Bo Horvat throws shade at Canucks

Well, this is sure to raise eyebrows. Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat threw some shade at his former team in a post-game interview on Saturday.

Now a member of the New York Islanders, Horvat’s new team scored a huge 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, to keep them above the playoff bar in the Eastern Conference. Horvat had two assists in the game, and was interviewed by a reporter from MSG Network after the game at ice level.

“Two more regular season games, one more here at UBS Arena,” the reporter said. “How does this rank for you in playoff pushes, the excitement of this building and the fans’ involvement in the last couple of games?”

Instead of giving a typical hockey cliche answer, Horvat decided to throw a little spice on his response.

“Yeah, I mean it’s been unbelievable,” Horvat said. “It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I’ll tell you that for free.”

Bo Horvat on #Islesnation and playing at UBS Arena 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/thCi6q7OxC — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) April 9, 2023

Horvat’s comment drew a big reaction from Canucks fans on social media, but given the amount of losses he endured in Vancouver, he’s not wrong. The Canucks made the playoffs just twice in his nine seasons on the west coast.

The former Canucks captain has seen his offensive production dry up somewhat with the Islanders. Horvat has 15 points (7-8-15) in 28 games with the Islanders, coming back to Earth after his out-of-this-world start with the Canucks, which saw him score 54 points (31-23-54) in 59 games.

Horvat has two games left to get to the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career. He currently sits with 38 goals.

The 28-year-old would probably prefer an Islanders playoff berth though. The Islanders are currently holding down the last playoff spot in the East, just one point up on the Pittsburgh Penguins.