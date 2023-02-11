Buddhist student residence and education hub coming to Mount Pleasant

Dharma Realm Buddhist Association will build an expansion facility dedicated to serving as an education hub and residence for its students.

It will turn a mid-block site at 248 East 11th Avenue into a five-storey building, called the Buddhist Student Residence & Advancement Centre. The site is immediately across the street from the association’s existing Gold Buddha Monastery, and near the future Mount Pleasant Station of SkyTrain’s Millennium Line extension along Broadway.

On the ground level, there will be a monastery office, health room with in-house Traditional Chinese Medicine service to residents and congregation members, and a vegetarian canteen where residents will share meals.

Within the upper levels, 35 units will be dedicated for Buddhist students, plus two units for the monastics, along with amenity space for study and contemplation, and a rooftop amenity terrace for both residents and members.

The fourth and fifth levels will be partial floors, as there will be a double height interior courtyard covered by a solar panel system and three large skylights. The design firm is Metric Architecture.

This facility will provide “Buddhist enthusiasts with a residential building complete with amenities to encourage learning and the study of the Buddhist teachings.”

The total floor area will reach 26,500 sq ft. Three underground levels accommodate 61 vehicle parking stalls. Currently, the site is used as as a surface pay parking lot.