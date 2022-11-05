A troubling video shared to the Vancouver subreddit on Friday appears to show the moment a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after they were spotted running across Highway 1 on Thursday morning.

In the heartstopping video, the person is seen running in front of traffic before they are clipped by one of the vehicles. That causes them to fly several feet and knock them down.

It appears they narrowly avoid being run over by an oncoming semi-truck.

A description from the person who posted the video suggests that prior to being struck by the vehicle, the pedestrian caused a disruption on Highway 1 which led to an accident.

The person who posted the video told Daily Hive that the incident happened westbound on Highway 1 before the Government Street exit.

“As far as I know, there are tents south of the highway near the train tracks where TMX work was being done,” he told Daily Hive.

Another person commented that it looks like the area that Highway 1 crosses over North Road. Drive BC seems to indicate that there was an incident on Highway 1 in the area, but it didn’t go into specifics.

⚠️#BCHwy1 eastbound vehicle incident at North Rd blocking the right lane. Expect delays. #Coquitlam #Burnaby — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 3, 2022

The Redditor who took the video commented, “I am fairly sure it was a homeless guy,” but we aren’t able to confirm that detail.

We’ve also reached out to the BC RCMP Highway Patrol (BCHP) for more information.

“I didn’t realize the guy got hit until I pulled dash cam video that evening,” the Redditor continued.

BCHP told the Redditor that “no one innocent got hurt.”