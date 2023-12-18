Pedestrian dangerously walking on highway in Surrey captured on video

Some drivers heading down Highway 17 past the Tannery Road exit last week came to a screeching halt after seeing a pedestrian dangerously walking in front and between vehicles.

Kevin Guilderson was driving in the Surrey area when he saw the man walking on the highway as traffic headed eastbound Tuesday, December 12, around 7:50 pm.

In the dash-cam video shared on TikTok, Guilderson can be seen quickly hitting his breaks to avoid hitting the man. Once his vehicle stops, he can be heard exclaiming, “Some moron is walking down the middle of the road.”



According to a friend who drove along the highway, they witnessed the man jumping on car hoods, Guilderson said.

Guilderson added he had reported the incident to the police.

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment. This article will be updated if a response is received.