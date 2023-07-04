Popular ex-Vancouver news anchor hosts first show at new job tonight

A popular Vancouver news anchor who left Global BC for a gig on Vancouver Island is hosting his first newscast at his new station tonight.

Paul Haysom will be leading CHEK News’ 6 pm newscasts going forward, and he shared a photo from the studio Tuesday morning.

“Day 1 … See ya at 6,” he wrote.

Haysom revealed he was leaving Global back in June, after working at the station for more than six years and winning over viewers with his banter on the morning newscast.

This isn’t his first time working for CHEK — Haysom started there as a reporter before moving to Global’s Calgary bureau.

Over the years, Haysom has won awards for his coverage, and his career highlights as a reporter include covering the catastrophic Alberta floods in 2013, the 2011 Stanley Cup riots, and the 2010 Olympics.

He was also featured on the Jimmy Kimmel Show earlier this year for a tongue-in-cheek tweet about 4/20 being “Cannabis Christmas.”

“Cannabis Christmas” – The day where parents leave milk & cookies out for themselves… #ThanksJimmy 😂 https://t.co/wnsxLLf5wH — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) April 21, 2023

As Haysom takes on the anchor role, CHEK’s former 6 pm anchor Joe Perkins moves behind the scenes to become CHEK’s news director.

Today is also the first day for Jordan Cunningham at CHEK. He was laid off from CTV in Bell Media’s latest round of layoffs and shared that he’s “honoured” to begin his next chapter with CHEK.

To say I’m excited doesn’t cover it. I’m reinvigorated, refreshed and honoured to begin my next chapter at CHEK. Telling stories on Vancouver Island is the best job in the world and I can’t wait to do it with this team. We’ll see you Monday. @CHEK_News https://t.co/kkL3d8zRoc — Jordan Cunningham (@yyjordNEWS) July 4, 2023

So if you tune into the Victoria-based station tonight, you’re sure to see some familiar faces.