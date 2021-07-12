Major construction underway on new $1.4-billion Pattullo Bridge

Real visual progress on the new replacement Pattullo Bridge will become more apparent moving forward, as there is now continuous construction work on the crossing.

The provincial government states the contractor resumed work in late June on the foundations of the suspension bridge’s single tower in the Fraser River, initiating the start of major construction. This follows the short period of test work conducted in late February and early March, when crews placed rock for bridge foundation protection and installed the first piles for the foundation.

Currently, a crane, barges, and temporary in-river access platform are being used to achieve the work.

After the foundation work on the main tower is complete, crews will begin the formwork and concrete pours for the tower, which will reach a height of about 170 metres (558 ft). This is about seven metres (23 ft) taller than the towers of the Port Mann Bridge.

This month, on-land foundation work in Surrey will also begin for the bridge approach structures. This will continue throughout 2021 and into 2022 on all foundations for the new bridge.

The new four-lane bridge will be constructed roughly 100 metres (328 ft) east of the existing 1937-built, four-lane bridge. Last year, the provincial government selected Fraser Crossing Partners — a joint partnership between Acciona Infrastructure Canada and Aecon Group Inc. — to design, build, and provide partial construction financing for the $1.377-billion project.

The new bridge is expected to open in 2024, at which point the contractor will begin work on demolishing the existing seismically vulnerable structure. Due to the poor condition of the existing bridge, the replacement crossing was originally slated to be ready by 2023.