Pattullo Bridge overnight closure could lead to busy weekend drive

This weekend, the Pattullo Bridge in Metro Vancouver will be subject to an overnight closure in both directions for a “detailed railing inspection.”

TransLink announced the update in a Thursday morning release, saying that the bridge will be fully closed in both directions on Sunday, July 14, between 10 pm and 5 am.

It will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders “at all times.”

TransLink has recommended that commuters who regularly travel over the Patullo Bridge should take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives, which could make for a busy night on those bridges.

Folks who take the N19 NightBus will have their trips rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges.

“Motorists and transit customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time,” TransLink adds.

Prior to this overnight closure announcement, the Pattullo Bridge last experienced closures in May of this year and November, October, and September of last year.

TransLink says that the railing will be inspected by a “snooper truck” that takes up multiple lanes of traffic and is needed “as part of the ongoing maintenance program for the Pattullo Bridge.”

Folks who are eager for a new bridge to take them from New West to Surrey got some bad news earlier this year when it was announced that instead of a completion date around the end of 2024, the opening of the Pattullo Bridge replacement was pushed to the fall of 2025.

With files from Kenneth Chan