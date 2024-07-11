NewsVentureTechTransportationUrbanized

"A disaster": Some Vancouver residents fear e-scooter service will wreak havoc

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jul 11 2024, 5:15 pm
"A disaster": Some Vancouver residents fear e-scooter service will wreak havoc
FooTToo/Shutterstock

Yesterday, we broke the news that Lime would launch its new e-scooter share service later this year, but now some folks are anxious and worried about the chaos it will bring to Vancouver.

While no specific date has been announced, City staff noted that its initial service will launch later this summer.

The reaction on social media has been mixed, to say the least.

Some residents are pointing out that they’ve seen examples of e-scooter share services leading to chaotic results in the streets, such as people discarding them after they’re done with them on sidewalks.

One thing that will hopefully alleviate those concerns in Vancouver is that the service features locking docking parking stations, which would require riders to return their devices to stations like the Mobi bike share program.

Others are worried about safety.

Someone claiming to be a paramedic on X also fueled those safety concerns, saying, “Giving me and my fellow paramedics job security.”

The first phase of the service won’t launch directly in downtown Vancouver, but some are still worried about the chaos it will bring to the streets.

lime vancouver e-scooter share

Lime’s e-scooter share phased service expansion in Vancouver from summer 2024 to 2025. (Lime)

Not everyone is worried; some think the fears are overblown.

Lime was selected to operate Vancouver’s e-scooter share service earlier this month.

Do you understand the concerns of these Vancouver residents, or do you think they’re overblown? Let us know in the comments.

