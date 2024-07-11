Yesterday, we broke the news that Lime would launch its new e-scooter share service later this year, but now some folks are anxious and worried about the chaos it will bring to Vancouver.

While no specific date has been announced, City staff noted that its initial service will launch later this summer.

The reaction on social media has been mixed, to say the least.

Some residents are pointing out that they’ve seen examples of e-scooter share services leading to chaotic results in the streets, such as people discarding them after they’re done with them on sidewalks.

It’s a disaster in Coquitlam. Vancouver can prepare to see these scattered on sidewalks everywhere. — Coolibadiah (@coolibadiah) July 11, 2024

One thing that will hopefully alleviate those concerns in Vancouver is that the service features locking docking parking stations, which would require riders to return their devices to stations like the Mobi bike share program.

Others are worried about safety.

I sure hope we know what we’re getting into. These things are dangerous to the rider when used on the streets, and dangerous to the pedestrians when used on sidewalks. — Bernard Wei (@BernardWei) July 11, 2024

Let the deadly accidents begin.

Study what happened in California.

The death rate reported with e-scooters in traffic accidents was 9.2% compared with 10% for traditional bikes and 5.2% for motorcycles. Data from a Consumer Product Safety Commission report released in October… — Gene Valaitis (@genevalaitis) July 11, 2024

Someone claiming to be a paramedic on X also fueled those safety concerns, saying, “Giving me and my fellow paramedics job security.”

The first phase of the service won’t launch directly in downtown Vancouver, but some are still worried about the chaos it will bring to the streets.

Everywhere they launched this, it made streets messy and chaotic 😩 — Younes Meknassi (@YounesMeknassi) July 11, 2024

Not everyone is worried; some think the fears are overblown.

People in the comments complaining about how the scooters are going to make downtown chaotic lmao. The scooters are going to NOW make downtown chaotic? The scooters?? Are you absolutely sure?? https://t.co/ELfIeC7MuP — AJ ♡ (@AJSatirically) July 11, 2024

Lime was selected to operate Vancouver’s e-scooter share service earlier this month.

Do you understand the concerns of these Vancouver residents, or do you think they’re overblown? Let us know in the comments.