Those wishing to be in attendance for tonight’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to pay a pretty penny to do so.

Tickets tend to go up in price for all markets whenever the Maple Leafs are in town, and that is no different for tonight’s outing.

The cheapest resale tickets available on Ticketmaster are currently going for $243.21. There are still some originally priced tickets in the lower bowl, though the cheapest of those available are going for $327.

To little surprise, tonight’s game versus the Leafs is priced higher than any other game remaining on the Canucks schedule this season. As much hate as the Leafs do get, this goes to show just how strong their fanbase is throughout the entire country of Canada.

Whether you’re in attendance at Rogers Arena or watching from home, tonight’s game will be one worth tuning into. The Canucks enter it having collected at least a point in seven straight, while the Leafs were able to put a halt to a four-game losing skid with a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. These two have met up just once this season, with the Leafs taking it by a 5-2 score.

One thing to note for those who plan to watch on TV is that despite tonight being Hockey Night in Canada, this game won’t be featured on CBC. Instead, those wishing to tune in will need to do so through Sportsnet.

The Canucks enter tonight’s game as the top-seeded team in the NHL standings, though the Boston Bruins are hot on their tail, trailing by just a single point. Conversely, the Leafs currently sit third in the Atlantic Division, but are at serious risk of falling out of a playoff spot. With how tight things are for them, you can expect to see a great effort from Auston Matthews and company.