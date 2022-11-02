Canada expects surge in passport applications for the holiday season

If you’re planning to travel outside the country for the holidays, you might want to check your passport.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) is increasing its capacity in anticipation of the surge in demand as people make travel plans during the holiday season.

In an email to Daily Hive, Maja Stefanovska, a media representative for ESDC, stated, “After two years of travel restrictions, Canada saw a significant surge in demand for passports. Service Canada recognizes that the increase has resulted in lineups and longer wait times for service, and we understand the concern this may cause for clients.”

During the first two years of the pandemic, Service Canada only received 20% of the normal applications. But for 2022 to 2023, the total forecast passport volume is now 4.3 million, 2 million more than normal.

Stefanovska said that after hiring more staff and streamlining processes, the period between August 2022 to September 2022 saw a record number of passports issued per month.

“As a result, in-person services are more reflective of a pre-COVID-19 experience, where lineups are manageable and passports are delivered within our service standards,” she said.

And as the holiday season approaches with more people looking to travel abroad, she added that they will “continue to increase workforce capacity in order to maintain our service standards.”

Some people are impressed by the efficiency and speed at which their applications are being handled.

My appointement for Passport Canada was at 8:50. I was out at 8:43. Went super smoothly — HowYouDrouin27 (@HowYouDrouin27) October 27, 2022

Look whose passport renewal came in three weeks and not four months as if been warned! It’s also issued in the Queen’s name and not Kings, phew got in under the wire on that one. pic.twitter.com/dU3YvPvpo6 — pumpkin spiced meh. (@marmalade) October 26, 2022



However, online, people are expressing their frustration over delays and long lines.

@ServiceCanada_E you need to fix/speed up the passport application process! You have taken away the ability to book appointments in sk and each morning the line is HOURS long. I’m guessing for 2 years this was an under utilized service? Maybe a good time to streamline? — Caitlin Lane (@caitlinlane_) November 2, 2022

How about in person at service canada, applied in June and nothing yet. — Avani (@Avanisworld12) November 2, 2022

For the week of October 24 to 30, 2022, 83% of passports were issued within 40 days. Canadians can submit their application at a passport office, a Service Canada Centre offering the 10-day pick-up service, a regular Service Canada Centre (20 business days) or by mail (20 business days).

According to passport program statistics, 70,152 passports were issued from October 17 to 23. The average call centre wait time has gotten shorter by three minutes from 21 minutes (October 10 to 16) to 18 minutes (October 17 to 23).

Check here for the latest statistics.