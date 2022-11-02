NewsCanadaTravel News

Canada expects surge in passport applications for the holiday season

Nov 2 2022, 7:15 pm
monticello/Shutterstock

If you’re planning to travel outside the country for the holidays, you might want to check your passport.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) is increasing its capacity in anticipation of the surge in demand as people make travel plans during the holiday season.

In an email to Daily Hive, Maja Stefanovska, a media representative for ESDC, stated, “After two years of travel restrictions, Canada saw a significant surge in demand for passports. Service Canada recognizes that the increase has resulted in lineups and longer wait times for service, and we understand the concern this may cause for clients.”

During the first two years of the pandemic, Service Canada only received 20% of the normal applications. But for 2022 to 2023, the total forecast passport volume is now 4.3 million, 2 million more than normal.

Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

Stefanovska said that after hiring more staff and streamlining processes, the period between August 2022 to September 2022 saw a record number of passports issued per month.

As a result, in-person services are more reflective of a pre-COVID-19 experience, where lineups are manageable and passports are delivered within our service standards,” she said.

And as the holiday season approaches with more people looking to travel abroad, she added that they will “continue to increase workforce capacity in order to maintain our service standards.”

Some people are impressed by the efficiency and speed at which their applications are being handled.


However, online, people are expressing their frustration over delays and long lines.

For the week of October 24 to 30, 2022, 83% of passports were issued within 40 days. Canadians can submit their application at a passport office, a Service Canada Centre offering the 10-day pick-up service, a regular Service Canada Centre (20 business days) or by mail (20 business days).

According to passport program statistics, 70,152 passports were issued from October 17 to 23. The average call centre wait time has gotten shorter by three minutes from 21 minutes (October 10 to 16) to 18 minutes (October 17 to 23).

Check here for the latest statistics.

