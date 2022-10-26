October 5 was National Teachers’ Day in Canada and it turned out to be a truly memorable one for an airline worker during a flight from Toronto.

WestJet employee Lora Caruso was on a plane bound for Los Angeles when she noticed a special passenger.

Caruso recognized her former teacher Ms. O’Connell whom she hadn’t seen in over 30 years.

A video posted by TikTok user vancouver_k.hrasher has since gone viral with over 361,000 views. In the video, Caruso can be seen talking on the plane’s intercom to tell people about the impact that the teacher has had on her life.

Watch the heartfelt interaction here:

“I’ve been working with WestJet for three months now and today is National Teachers’ Day so we’re supposed to recognize our favourite teachers we’ve had in our entire life,” said Caruso.

She gets teary as she tells passengers that her favourite teacher is on the aircraft and that the last time they saw each other was in 1990.

“This lady made me love Shakespeare, got me to play piano — I have my master’s in piano and I can write an essay,” said Caruso. “Thank you, Ms. O’Connell, I love you.”

Passengers look on with smiles as she rushes down the aisle to hug her favourite teacher.

“You made my day,” said O’Connell.

“You made my life,” replied Caruso.

@g.g.t.h.e.g.e.m.i.n.i What a surprise. Today is Teacher Day and I g a flight to Los Angeles and I saw my favourite teacher. Her name is Ms.O’Connel and was and still is my favourite teacher. She made me love Shakespeare and forever will be grateful. ♬ Shakespeare – Brooklyn Van Zandt

People loved the sweet interaction with one TikTok user saying, “Teachers don’t realize how much they change someone’s life.”

“I would sob if a student ever did this for me years later,” said one commenter.

Others asked why O’Connell wasn’t given an upgrade. Caruso’s coworker, who posted the video, replied, “It was a full flight that day but we looked after her.”