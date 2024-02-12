It will now cost you to visit these West Vancouver parks by car

It will now cost you a little bit to visit three West Vancouver parks if you plan on driving and parking.

Pay parking has been introduced at the popular Lighthouse Park, Whyte Lake/Nelson Canyon Park, and Whytecliff Park as of Monday, February 12.

For frequent park visitors wishing to save a little in the long run, District of West Vancouver residents can apply for an annual parking pass through Impark.

Pay parking will be in effect year-round between 7 am and 10 pm, seven days a week. The District of West Vancouver calls this rollout of pay parking an initial phase. Rates are $3.75 per hour plus taxes and transaction fees.

Be prepared for your next park visit! Pay parking is now in effect in Lighthouse Park, Whyte Lake/Nelson Canyon Park, and Whytecliff Park. Current #WestVan residents may apply for an annual parking pass at the cost of $20 per pass, per year. Learn more: https://t.co/Swnm6kqPmO pic.twitter.com/Y3Iwvhttt3 — District of West Vancouver (@WestVanDistrict) February 12, 2024

The annual parking pass for residents of the district is $20, plus taxes and fees.

“West Vancouver residents must provide proof of current vehicle registration to an address in West Vancouver, and applications are subject to verification, which takes approximately two business days to process,” the District’s website reads.

The decision to introduce pay parking at these West Vancouver parks was initially set to roll out last fall, but it seems the decision has been delayed until now. We’ve reached out to the District of West Vancouver for more clarity on why the change took place.

According to District staff, it is estimated West Vancouver residents account for 40% of the visitation at the three parks, while non-residents account for the remaining 60%.

“The idea, ladies and gentlemen, is the primary source of revenue will be people who are not West Vancouver taxpayers who come into our community and use our facilities,” said West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager.

“While we welcome everyone, we need to get some revenue from people who use parks, and this is the way to do it.”

With files from Kenneth Chan