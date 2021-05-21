If you’re a seafood lover then you probably already know it’s BC Spot Prawn season, and Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH) has launched something to make it even easier to get the goods.

“Park N Prawn” pop-ups allow customers to pre-order online for pickup at two different locations: Uli’s Restaurant in White Rock or straight from the docks in Richmond.

The process of doing this is pretty simple. All you have to do is pre-order on Park N Prawn’s website, pick a date and time, park, and pick up.

In White Rock, orders can be picked up every Saturday, starting Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Uli’s Restaurant (15023 Marine Drive). The minimum order is 1lb and orders must be placed by Friday at 9 pm.

In Richmond, orders can be picked up starting this Saturday, May 22, 2021, at FISH’s Richmond headquarters (11551 Twigg Place) from 11 am to 3 pm every day.

In Metro Vancouver, those who cannot pick up can order fresh BC Spot Prawn tails from local online grocer Legends Haul for a limited time.

Address: 15023 Marine Drive, White Rock

Facebook | Instagram

Address: 11551 Twigg Place, Richmond

Facebook | Instagram