Paris Hilton, the former reality star turned DJ, played a festival on Vancouver Island over the weekend, staying at her family’s hotel and posing for photos with staff and fans alike.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites in Victoria posted a series of photos and videos of the heiress as she stayed in a luxury suite overlooking the ocean and inner harbour view this past weekend.

Hilton, who became an iconic pop culture figure from the reality show The Simple Life in the early 2000s, has become an advocate against child abuse in recent years.

Hilton was not only in town to promote her family’s brand, it seems, but to perform a set at the annual Rifflandia Music Festival in the capital city.

The crowd seemed to love it, with hundreds of festival-goers dancing along.

