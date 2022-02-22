The Paris 2024 Olympic venues look stunning (PHOTOS)

If you’re already missing the Beijing Olympics, don’t fret: the next Summer Games will be taking place in Paris less than three years from now, starting on July 26, 2024.

The Paris Olympics are set to take place in some of France’s most well-known locations, in what could be one of the most iconic Games ever.

It’s hard to predict what the world will look like when the next Summer Olympics begin, but hopefully, we’ll be able to see a full-scale crowd in France three years from now.

Here are a few of the visualizations from the Paris Organizing Committee on what the venues are set to look like:

Champ de Mars: hosting beach volleyball

Take your pick – day or night. Either way, playing beach volleyball at the foot of the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars will be an incredible experience for the athletes involved.

Paris La Défense Arena: hosting swimming, water polo

Though some Olympics have their swimming and diving events in the same location, Paris has separated the two. Arena 92 is located in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris; it opened in 2017.

Roland Garros: hosting boxing, tennis

Arguably the most iconic tennis court in the world and the usual host of the French Open, Roland Garros’ clay courts will host the men’s and women’s tennis events and branch out to host boxing.

Stade de France: hosting Paris 2024 opening/closing ceremonies, athletics, rugby

The ‘crown jewel’ of the Olympics, the Stade de France, will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies in addition to track and field (athletics) and rugby sevens events. With a capacity that varies between 75,000-80,698 depending on the event, you can bet it will be a party-like atmosphere throughout the Games.

Place de la Concorde: hosting breakdancing, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, and 3×3 basketball

Yes, breakdancing will be in the Olympics in 2024. A large public square in Paris located at the eastern end of the iconic Champs-Élysées, the outdoor Place de la Concorde is sure to provide some of the Games’ best imagery.

Bercy Arena: hosting basketball, gymnastics

Hosting the men’s and women’s basketball semifinals and finals, Bercy Arena will also hold the gymnastics competitions in Paris. In January 2020, the NBA played a regular-season game at Bercy Arena, with Frenchman Nicholas Batum playing for the Hornets against the Milwaukee Bucks.