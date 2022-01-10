The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin next month, with the Games featuring 13 different venues.
Split in three different zones — Beijing city centre, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou — the Games will be officially kicking off with a February 4 opening ceremony.
Here’s a peek at the venues you’ll be seeing in February, as well as in March’s Paralympic events:
Beijing Zone
Seven venues will be hosted in the Beijing city centre, which is also home to an Olympic Village for 2,300 athletes and officials.
The Beijing Zone features five “legacy venues” that were used during the 2008 Summer Olympics.
National Stadium — “The Bird’s Nest”
Events: Opening/closing ceremonies
The most iconic lasting of the venues from the 2008 Games, the “Bird’s Nest” stadium will be host to the Olympics’ opening ceremonies on February 4 and the closing ceremonies on February 20.
National Aquatics Centre
Events: Curling/ Wheelchair Curling
Known as the “Water Cube” during the 2008 Olympics swimming events that featured Michael Phelps winning eight gold medals, the newly transformed arena will fit a capacity of 4,500 for the curling and wheelchair curling events.
The National Aquatics Centre aka The Water Cube's dramatic transformation to become the 'Ice Cube,' #Beijing2022's #curling venue, started yesterday! The project is set to complete by July 2020 – just in time for test events! pic.twitter.com/SoDk7EvYfl
— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) December 27, 2018
Capital Indoor Stadium
Events: Short Track Speed Skating, Figure Skating
The host of the 2008 Olympic volleyball tournament, Capital Indoor Stadium has previously hosted NBA exhibition game between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Games’ oldest venue, it was originally constructed in 1968 and boasts a capacity of 17,345.
Wukesong Sports Centre
Events: Ice Hockey
Listen to the sound of the skates carving into the ice as #Beijing2022 Ice Hockey 🏒🥅test activities continue at the Wukesong Sports Centre. ✨Let’s celebrate the speed, intensity and excitement of this popular winter team sport!
📸:Cui Jun, Fan Di & Hu Jiali pic.twitter.com/YYUqURnAej
— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) November 12, 2021
With a capacity of 18,000, Wukesong Sports Centre will be the main venue for men’s and women’s hockey medal events. The venue was used in 2008 as part of the basketball tournament, and is the current home arena of the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star.
National Indoor Stadium
Events: Ice Hockey / Para Ice Hockey
The secondary venue for hockey, the stadium which is nicknamed “The Fan” hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball in 2008, as well as the women’s hockey world championships in 2015.
National Speed Skating Oval
Events: Speed Skating
Olympics.com
Newly constructed for 2022, the oval has picked up the nickname “The Ice Ribbon.” While it obviously wasn’t host to any events in 2008, it was built on the former ground used for archery and field hockey.
Big Air Shougang
Events: Freestyle Skiing Big Air, Snowboard Big Air
Built on a former steel mill site, the Shougang location is the first Olympic to be a permanent Big Air venue.
- You might also like:
- The Paris 2024 Olympic venues look stunning (PHOTOS)
- Vancouver 2030 Olympic Village in a First Nations development a possibility
- Canada predicted to have worst Winter Olympic medal haul in 20 years
Yanqing Zone
Two venues are at the Yanqing zone, 75 kilometres northwest of Beijing’s city centre, hosting four events. Nearby is the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China.
National Sliding Centre
Events: Bobsleigh, Skeleton, Luge
The National Sliding Centre is just the third sliding track in all of Asia, as well as the first in China. It has a capacity of 10,000 spread across the track — 2,000 sitting with another 8,000 spots available in standing room.
National Alpine Ski Centre
Events: Alpine Skiing / Para Alpine Skiing
One of two mountain venues of the Games, the National Alpine Ski Centre has seven different courses across the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area.
Zhangjiakou Zone
Located 180 kilometres northwest of Beijing, the Zhangjiakou zone is accessible via a new high-speed train that will take athletes and officials between competition zones in under an hour.
Genting Snow Park
Events: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding / Para snowboarding
The winter wonderland of Genting Snow Park is looking ready for #Beijing2022! We can't wait to see all the #snowboard and #freeski events that will take place on these slopes.
📸: Liu Xuzhong pic.twitter.com/m1AXntWEVX
— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) February 14, 2020
National Biathlon Centre
Events: Biathlon / Para Biathlon & Para Cross-Country Skiing
Discover Beijing/ Twitter
The National Biathlon Centre will host one of the Games’ more unique events that combines skiing with shooting.
National Cross-Country Centre
Events: Cross-Country, Nordic Combined (Cross-Country)
Hosting the cross-country skiing event, this venue will be converted into a park area and outdoor ice centre following the Games, with plans to host camping, sports, and events.
National Ski Jumping Centre
Events: Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined (Ski Jumping)
Even our venue shines so brightly at night,
Look at the stars, as they twinkle in the lights,
Now it's time for our skiers to take flight.
#Beijing2022 #Zhangjiakou #skijumping #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/cbDokrCQIZ
— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) February 23, 2021
Last but not least is the ski jumping course, which has picked up the nickname “Snow Ruyi” after its resemblance to a traditional Chinese sceptre.