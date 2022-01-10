The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin next month, with the Games featuring 13 different venues.

Split in three different zones — Beijing city centre, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou — the Games will be officially kicking off with a February 4 opening ceremony.

Here’s a peek at the venues you’ll be seeing in February, as well as in March’s Paralympic events:

Beijing Zone

Seven venues will be hosted in the Beijing city centre, which is also home to an Olympic Village for 2,300 athletes and officials.

The Beijing Zone features five “legacy venues” that were used during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

National Stadium — “The Bird’s Nest”

Events: Opening/closing ceremonies

The most iconic lasting of the venues from the 2008 Games, the “Bird’s Nest” stadium will be host to the Olympics’ opening ceremonies on February 4 and the closing ceremonies on February 20.

National Aquatics Centre

Events: Curling/ Wheelchair Curling

Known as the “Water Cube” during the 2008 Olympics swimming events that featured Michael Phelps winning eight gold medals, the newly transformed arena will fit a capacity of 4,500 for the curling and wheelchair curling events.

The National Aquatics Centre aka The Water Cube's dramatic transformation to become the 'Ice Cube,' #Beijing2022's #curling venue, started yesterday! The project is set to complete by July 2020 – just in time for test events! pic.twitter.com/SoDk7EvYfl — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) December 27, 2018

Capital Indoor Stadium

Events: Short Track Speed Skating, Figure Skating

The host of the 2008 Olympic volleyball tournament, Capital Indoor Stadium has previously hosted NBA exhibition game between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Games’ oldest venue, it was originally constructed in 1968 and boasts a capacity of 17,345.

Wukesong Sports Centre

Events: Ice Hockey

Listen to the sound of the skates carving into the ice as #Beijing2022 Ice Hockey 🏒🥅test activities continue at the Wukesong Sports Centre. ✨Let’s celebrate the speed, intensity and excitement of this popular winter team sport!

📸:Cui Jun, Fan Di & Hu Jiali pic.twitter.com/YYUqURnAej — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) November 12, 2021

With a capacity of 18,000, Wukesong Sports Centre will be the main venue for men’s and women’s hockey medal events. The venue was used in 2008 as part of the basketball tournament, and is the current home arena of the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star.

National Indoor Stadium

Events: Ice Hockey / Para Ice Hockey

The secondary venue for hockey, the stadium which is nicknamed “The Fan” hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball in 2008, as well as the women’s hockey world championships in 2015.

National Speed Skating Oval

Events: Speed Skating

Olympics.com

Newly constructed for 2022, the oval has picked up the nickname “The Ice Ribbon.” While it obviously wasn’t host to any events in 2008, it was built on the former ground used for archery and field hockey.

Big Air Shougang

Events: Freestyle Skiing Big Air, Snowboard Big Air

Built on a former steel mill site, the Shougang location is the first Olympic to be a permanent Big Air venue.

Yanqing Zone

Two venues are at the Yanqing zone, 75 kilometres northwest of Beijing’s city centre, hosting four events. Nearby is the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China.

National Sliding Centre

Events: Bobsleigh, Skeleton, Luge

The National Sliding Centre is just the third sliding track in all of Asia, as well as the first in China. It has a capacity of 10,000 spread across the track — 2,000 sitting with another 8,000 spots available in standing room.

National Alpine Ski Centre

Events: Alpine Skiing / Para Alpine Skiing

One of two mountain venues of the Games, the National Alpine Ski Centre has seven different courses across the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area.

Zhangjiakou Zone

Located 180 kilometres northwest of Beijing, the Zhangjiakou zone is accessible via a new high-speed train that will take athletes and officials between competition zones in under an hour.

Genting Snow Park

Events: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding / Para snowboarding

The winter wonderland of Genting Snow Park is looking ready for #Beijing2022! We can't wait to see all the #snowboard and #freeski events that will take place on these slopes. 📸: Liu Xuzhong pic.twitter.com/m1AXntWEVX — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) February 14, 2020

National Biathlon Centre

Events: Biathlon / Para Biathlon & Para Cross-Country Skiing

Discover Beijing/ Twitter

The National Biathlon Centre will host one of the Games’ more unique events that combines skiing with shooting.

National Cross-Country Centre

Events: Cross-Country, Nordic Combined (Cross-Country)

Hosting the cross-country skiing event, this venue will be converted into a park area and outdoor ice centre following the Games, with plans to host camping, sports, and events.

National Ski Jumping Centre

Events: Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined (Ski Jumping)

Even our venue shines so brightly at night,

Look at the stars, as they twinkle in the lights,

Now it's time for our skiers to take flight.

#Beijing2022 #Zhangjiakou #skijumping #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/cbDokrCQIZ — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) February 23, 2021

Last but not least is the ski jumping course, which has picked up the nickname “Snow Ruyi” after its resemblance to a traditional Chinese sceptre.