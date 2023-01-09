Paramedics shot with pellet gun while working in DTES

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after paramedics working in the Downtown Eastside were shot with a pellet gun on Sunday.

The BC Ambulance Service employees were working in the lane behind the Carnegie Community Centre near Main and Hastings around 11 pm when someone started shooting at them from an apartment above, police said in a news release.

The pellets struck the paramedics and their ambulance. The first responders took cover and called police. The officers were also shot at when they arrived on scene.

Tactical officers searched the Maple Hotel at 177 East Hastings Street and arrested a 45-year-old who they suspected was the shooter.

The man was on bail for an unrelated assault and was also wanted for theft. The man was taken to jail and is facing new charges for assaulting the police and paramedics, possessing a weapon, and for breaching bail conditions.