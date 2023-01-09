Driver allegedly bear-sprayed after road rage incident in Richmond

Valley Journal/Shutterstock | Margarita Young/ShutterstockA road rage incident late last month allegedly escalated to a driver spraying another with bear spray in Richmond.

RCMP said the victim explained that a black Hyundai sedan drove closely behind his vehicle through Massey Tunnel and exited the Highway 99 off-ramp together.

Both drivers then drove westbound on Steveston Highway when the driver of the Hyundai allegedly swerved between lanes behind the victim in a grey Tesla.

The victim told police the driver continued to swerve behind him until they passed Number 4 Road when the driver of the Hyundai allegedly pulled in front and cut the victim off.

“The victim stated at this point, both he and the other driver stopped and exited their vehicles, which is when the driver of the Hyundai allegedly sprayed the victim with bear spray,” RCMP said in a statement.

“The victim stated the suspect driver then returned to his vehicle and drove off Westbound on Steveston Hwy.”

Officers responded to the scene near Gilbert Road and Steveston Highway around 7 pm on December 27.

Mounties are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from 6:40 pm through 7:15 pm in these areas:

Northbound Highway 99 from the Highway 17 on-ramp to the 99 through the Steveston Highway off-ramp from Highway 99

Steveston Highway off-ramp from Highway 99 to between Number 3 Road and Gilbert Road

“This is a typically a busy stretch of road around 7 pm on a weekday,” Corporal Adriana O’Malley said.

The driver of the black Hyundai is described as a South Asian man wearing black or dark clothing.

Police say the victim was driving a grey four-door Tesla.

If you have any information, call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-35742. To remain anonymous, contact Crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.