LuckyDays is offering one lucky Canadian $500 to eat pancakes

No, you don’t need to read that headline again. You can get $500 to eat free pancakes.

LuckyDays, a Canadian gambling site, is offering one Canadian the dream job of being Canada’s next pancake taster.

The job description? Taste-test a pancake dish from three of Canada’s hottest food spots, write a written review of each, and provide some Insta-perfect pics.

If selected, the pancake taster will not only receive $500 but also have all their expenses covered.

The deadline to apply is February 27 at 11:59 pm. Winners will be notified two weeks after the contest deadline. You can enter the contest on LuckyDays’ website.

