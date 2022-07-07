Vancouver’s first zero-waste grocery store is growing its package-free delivery services with the acquisition of a friendly competitor.

Nada announced yesterday that it has acquired Jarr, a package-free grocery delivery company also based in Vancouver.

Both companies launched zero-waste grocery delivery services at the start of the pandemic in order to make package-free grocery shopping more accessible. And according to the founders of Nada and Jarr, the new partnership will ensure that local shoppers can continue to reduce their personal carbon footprint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nada (@nadagrocery)



You might also like: Nada: Package-free grocery store helping people reconnect with their food

11 places to go berry picking around Vancouver this summer

"Deliciously Indulgent" Cheese and Meat Festival returns to Vancouver this fall

“Teaming up with Jarr is such an incredible opportunity to leverage our collective expertise and to scale a circular food system model to more communities in BC,” said Brianne Miller, Nada founder and CEO, in a release. “We’re excited to keep bringing more package-free and responsibly sourced products to customers looking for more sustainable options while reducing the carbon footprint of grocery shopping one basket at a time.”

Nada and Jarr have diverted over 1.3 million containers from landfills since their respective launches. Shoppers can order a wide variety of grocery products from diverse local growers and suppliers, which are then delivered in reusable and returnable containers.

Both companies will continue to offer carbon-free and low-emission delivery by electric cargo bike with Shift Delivery Co-Op, and electric car with Modo Co-Op, as well as with their own electric fleet.

Nada’s carbon-neutral home delivery service, Nada2U, will continue to be offered to shoppers in Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, and North Delta.

Jarr continues to offer its services to residents of Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Bowen Island, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, and Richmond.

“I am thrilled that Jarr has been welcomed under the Nada umbrella,” said Emily Sproule, Jarr founder and CEO, in a statement. “The petroleum industry is projected to ramp up plastic production over the next 10 years and as we head into an unprecedented period of inflation, this partnership between Jarr and Nada becomes even more important.

“United with Nada, Jarr will be able to keep offering customers package-free alternatives and reaching more customers in the process. I love that together we can do more for the wellbeing of people and the planet.”

For more information, visit nadagrocery.com and jarr.co.