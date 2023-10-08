Elderly dog dumped outside shelter in the pouring rain

A local animal shelter has taken in a new dog after it found the animal left in a crate at the crack of dawn late last week in the cold and pouring rain at the end of its driveway.

According to SAINTS Rescue in Missing BC, this time of year, shelters see a “heart-wrenching increase” in animals being abandoned.

And while the shelter says it can understand people who feel “desperate and overwhelmed,” it emphasizes that “abandoning animals is never the answer.”

“Dumping is never the answer.”

SAINTS Rescue added the dog was found wearing two sweaters, which was, at the very least, “a small glimmer of hope that someone cared.”



Since finding the pup, SAINTS has welcomed the animal into its shelter, adding, “We couldn’t turn away from an elderly pet left out in the rain in this situation. They deserve better.”

“Now, this little guy is a Saint, and he’ll never endure such treatment again. He’s safe, and most importantly, he’s loved.”