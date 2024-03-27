Police investigating report of overpass strike near Massey Tunnel

Mounties are investigating reports that a truck hit the Rice Mill Road overpass near the Massey Tunnel Tuesday.

Sgt. Vanessa Munn told Daily Hive RCMP received a report just before 10 am yesterday about a commercial vehicle travelling southbound that appeared to hit the overpass.

The BC Highway Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement unit are looking into what happened.

Skilled Truckers of Canada, a social media page that documents crashes and incidents involving commercial drivers, shared a video and photo from the scene.

The video shows the truck approaching the overpass, and the top of its load appears to scrape the bridge before the truck proceeds into the Massey Tunnel. A pickup truck travelling behind the transport trucks stops briefly to let the cloud of debris clear.

In another photo, the truck is seen pulled over at the side of the road.

After a string of costly crashes, BC enacted stiffer penalties for infrastructure crashes involving commercial vehicles. So far, one trucking company has had its fleet grounded and licence cancelled over the number of crashes it was involved in.