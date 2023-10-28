"It's so annoying": Halloween costumes Vancouverites don't want to see this year

Spooky season is going out with a bang, with tons of fun Halloween events happening around Vancouver this weekend.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without the spooky, scary, and sexy costumes that Vancouverites pull out all the stops for.

People can get super creative with their costumes and always end up looking absolutely incredible. But, sometimes it’s hard to come up with something original.

If you are struggling with your creativity this Halloween, there are a number of “cheugy” costumes that Vancouverites think are overdone.

We asked people in downtown Vancouver what are the most overrated Halloween costumes they don’t want to see this year, and here’s what they said.

Barbie and Ken

I mean, should we even be surprised?

With the Barbie movie taking the world by storm this summer, it’s no surprise that Vancouverites are expecting Barbies and Kens to take over the streets this Halloween. Alex Payne perfectly summed up the expectation.

“We’re probably gonna see a lot of Barbie and Ken,” said Payne.

But the reason people don’t want to see the costumes may have more to do with how people might act when dressed up rather than the outfit itself, according to Vancouverite Ese Oriogwho.

“If you’re gonna go as Ken for Halloween, like don’t be really obnoxious,” said Oriogwho. “Please don’t go up to a girl being like, ‘Hey, Barbie,’ and like inserting yourself into her conversation.”

Pearl

Another movie character Oriogwho isn’t keen on seeing this year is the titular Mia Goth character, Pearl.

“The Pearl costume just because I feel like a lot of girls don’t commit to it,” she said.

It’s a cool costume idea, but Oriogwho says people must fully commit to the costume to make it work.

“I want to see like the bleached eyebrows, like shave them off. Like, go for it. If you’re going to do it, don’t go halfway,” Oriogwho said. “Looking sexy, you can do that while looking weird. I truly believe that.”

Food

In a slightly unexpected answer, Vancouverites don’t want to see people dressed up as food this Halloween.

Oriogwho’s friend, Eshana Batam, shared that there’s one food item she really doesn’t want to see as a costume this year.

“I don’t want to see a tomato. Don’t do it,” said Batam.

The friends want people to put more effort into their costumes, and it’s not just tomatoes that they don’t want to see people dress up as.

“I also don’t want to see a hot dog costume. I’m tired of it,” said Oriogwho. “Put some effort.”

Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is becoming a true Halloween icon. People across the world dressed up in their best Harley Quinn outfits after she debuted as the popular comic book character in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

When asked about overrated costumes, multiple people said Harley Quinn.

“Probably Harley Quinn, [we] got a lot of that last year,” said Matthew Atkinson from Ireland.

Payne, who previously mentioned the potential for an overload in Barbie costumes, agreed with this costume being overdone.

“I guess maybe no more like Joker and Harley Quinn,” said Payne. “That’s done.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

This suggestion is no surprise with the current internet obsession with the budding romance between pop icon Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce.

With the duo being all over the news, Vancouverite Olivia DeRosier shared how she thinks there’s a good chance that many couples will go as the pair.

“I think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce [are] going to be overdone. I don’t want to see it,” said DeRosier.

Buzz Lightyear

It seems like this costume doesn’t go to infinity and beyond. In fact, it’s been done an infinite number of times already, according to DeRosier.

DeRosier shared how a social media influencer posted the costume and how she felt “like a billion people did it” afterward.

“I don’t want to see girls dressed up as Buzz Lightyear anymore,” she said.

Justin Bieber

The final costume that one Vancouverite is done with is “anything Justin Bieber.”

Shannon Lynn simply said “no thank you” to any costume related to the Biebs. Instead, Lynn shared her love of the blow-up costume.

“I like the blow-up ones. You know when you’re [a] giant octopus or whatever,” said Lynn.

What other costumes do you think are overdone for Halloween? Let us know in the comments below.