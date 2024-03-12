Ovechkin had the perfect response to strategy against McDavid and Oilers

Once upon a time, it was the Edmonton Oilers who got up to play against a player like Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Now, the roles have reversed, as the Oilers boast two of the league’s brightest stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Those two still faced plenty of questions about what it’s like to play against the legendary Russian goalscorer, who is just 57 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time mark.

But, after the Capitals’ practice this morning at Rogers Place, it was Ovechkin’s turn to answer questions about the two Oilers superstars. Daily Hive asked the 38-year-old what it was like to face off against a team that has McDavid and Draisaitl spread out on separate lines.

His response was a perfect mix of that Ovechkin wit and humour fans have become accustomed to.

“Well, we have Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre on different lines, so we’re good,” Ovechkin responded with some snark and a smile.

Ovechkin is right to bring up those two players. McMichael and Lapierre represent a younger and brighter future for a Capitals team that is no longer the perennial contender it was in Ovi’s prime. Instead, the team comes into Edmonton fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot, just three points back of the New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference wildcard spot.

Edmonton defeated Washington handily by a score of 5-0 in their only other meeting this season back in November. It was that game that started the Oilers on their rapid ascent up the NHL standings.

McDavid was asked about that previous win and how it sparked the team.

“If I was to point out a certain date in the calendar, where things started to turn, I would say it was that game,” McDavid told reporters.

The Oilers are now securely in a playoff spot, sitting second in the Pacific Division behind only the Vancouver Canucks. They had a so-so four-game road trip out east and are coming home with a 3-1-1 record in their last five outings.

We’ll see if they can secure their 40th win of the season against the Capitals tomorrow at 8 pm MT.