Ottawa reschedules Valentine's Day because of Freedom Convoy

Ottawa city councillors have voted to reschedule Valentine’s Day to March 14 after the Freedom Convoy took over parts of the city recently.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the motion, which had been introduced by councillors Mathieu Fleury and Keith Egli, was approved.

In the motion, they say Ottawa is reeling from the downtown occupation, which “overran the heart of our city for three weeks.”

The holiday will now be marked on March 14, and people are being encouraged to use the hashtag #OttawaLove in the week leading up to the rescheduled Valentine’s Day.

Of course, Twitter has thoughts on this, with one person saying, “It’s 💔 being governed by this council. #priorities.”

Everyone: This year couldn’t get worse City of Ottawa: What about TWO Valentines Days ? — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) February 23, 2022

We don’t need to ‘reclaim’ o Canada by playing it on fancy bells or a ‘do-over’ for Valentine’s Day by making it March 14 in Ottawa — WE NEED TRAUMA INFORMED MENTAL HEALTH CARE AND INCOME / RENT SUPPORT THAT GOES DIRECTLY TO RESIDENTS! — em (æ) (@beaen_ss) February 23, 2022

people in ottawa: we need direct financial and social supports after being traumatized and terrorized by the occupation for almost a month ottawa city council: you got it. “new” valentine’s day is march 14 — dj ollie d(efund the police) (@datasstino) February 23, 2022

I love this.

Ottawa is getting a Valentines Day do-over because of the convoy! Maybe call it #ValentinesDeux? https://t.co/A7XuQtWeK7 — shawndearn (@shawndearn) February 23, 2022

Now, there is a lesser-known, rather R-rated, occasion sometimes celebrated on March 14. But we will let you Google that one.