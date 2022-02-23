NewsCurated

Ottawa reschedules Valentine's Day because of Freedom Convoy

Feb 23 2022
Ottawa city councillors have voted to reschedule Valentine’s Day to March 14 after the Freedom Convoy took over parts of the city recently.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the motion, which had been introduced by councillors Mathieu Fleury and Keith Egli, was approved.

In the motion, they say Ottawa is reeling from the downtown occupation, which “overran the heart of our city for three weeks.”

The holiday will now be marked on March 14, and people are being encouraged to use the hashtag #OttawaLove in the week leading up to the rescheduled Valentine’s Day.

Of course, Twitter has thoughts on this, with one person saying, “It’s 💔 being governed by this council. #priorities.”

Now, there is a lesser-known, rather R-rated, occasion sometimes celebrated on March 14. But we will let you Google that one.

