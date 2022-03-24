While only one person can win an Oscar in each category, the rest of the nominees won’t be going home empty handed.

In fact, they’ll be going home with about $140,000 worth of goodies in their Oscars swag bag, according to Forbes. Thanks to marketing company Distinctive Assets, this years nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories will get to pick from 53 items, experiences, and getaways.

But what do you gift the rich and famous? What would stars like Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, and Penélope Cruz want that they don’t already have or can easily purchase?

This year’s expensive and outrageous gift bags include Art Lipo body enhancements and Celebrity Arms Sculpting worth $12,000, luxury custom home construction services priced at $25,000, a thousand dollar session with a “self-love” coach, and last, but certainly not least, a plot of land in Scotland.

Provided by Highland Titles, the present allows the Oscar nominee to own a plot of land in Kilnaish, Scotland, that they can visit any time, become a Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe, and in turn help create nature reserves in Scotland.

Yes, you’ll have to refer to Denzel Washington as Lord Washington now. What pairs perfectly with this is a $50,000, three-night stay in a 17th-century Scottish castle, also included in the Oscars gift bag.

Other gifts include CBD skincare lines and a workout with LA “fitness legend” Diego Sebastian. For stars who want to participate in some animal rights activism, they can even sign a pre-stamped postcard from PETA addressed to SeaWorld’s CEO asking him to stop dolphin breeding and holding marine mammals captive.

The 94th Academy Awards show airs on March 27 at 8 pm EST.