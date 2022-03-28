Awards season is back, and after spending most of the past year immersed in one new release after the next, we couldn’t wait to see what movies emerged as winning Oscars 2022 titles.

A countless number of celebrities came together tonight for the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where movies released in 2021 were being honoured. If you missed it, Dune rocked the show with six victories, Ariana DeBose took home an Oscar for her role in West Side Story, and Will Smith won for his lead in King Richard. But on the red carpet, so many stars won before the ceremony even started.

Many celebrities wore bright, bold, and pastel tones, silvers, and timeless black gowns in statement styles, sharing with the world a dose of haute couture we’ve missed in recent months. The hosts for the evening, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, stunned in designer ensembles as they prepared to make Oscars history — marking the first time the ceremony was hosted by three women.

From silks to sequins, ruffles to tailored looks, here are some of the best celebrity styles from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

Glistening glamour:

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Megan Thee Stallion in Gurav Gupta

Siân Heder in Michael Kors

Becky G in Etro

Zendaya in Valentino

Amy Schumer in Oscar de la Renta

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh

Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors

Rickey Thompson in GCDS

Regal elegance:

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Regina Hall in Vera Wang

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli with Peter Sarsgaard

Zuri Hall

Paloma Garcia-Lee in Patrick McDowell in collaboration with RCGD Global

Tati Gabrielle in Hellessy in collaboration with RCDG Global and Tencel

Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland

Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad

Ariana DeBose in Valentino

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell

Venus Williams in Elie Saab and Serena Williams in Gucci

Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Standout suits:

Shawn Mendes in Dolce and Gabbana

Wesley Snipes in Givenchy

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Jessica Betts in Rich Fresh and Niecy Nash in Monsoori

Diane Warren

Daniel Dae Kim

Sebastian Yatra in Moschino

Wanda Sykes in Pamella Roland

David Oyelowo