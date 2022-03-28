Awards season is back, and after spending most of the past year immersed in one new release after the next, we couldn’t wait to see what movies emerged as winning Oscars 2022 titles.
A countless number of celebrities came together tonight for the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where movies released in 2021 were being honoured. If you missed it, Dune rocked the show with six victories, Ariana DeBose took home an Oscar for her role in West Side Story, and Will Smith won for his lead in King Richard. But on the red carpet, so many stars won before the ceremony even started.
Many celebrities wore bright, bold, and pastel tones, silvers, and timeless black gowns in statement styles, sharing with the world a dose of haute couture we’ve missed in recent months. The hosts for the evening, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, stunned in designer ensembles as they prepared to make Oscars history — marking the first time the ceremony was hosted by three women.
From silks to sequins, ruffles to tailored looks, here are some of the best celebrity styles from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.
Glistening glamour:
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada
Lupita Nyong’o (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Jessica Chastain (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Megan Thee Stallion in Gurav Gupta
Megan Thee Stallion (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Siân Heder in Michael Kors
Siân Heder (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Becky G in Etro
Becky G (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Zendaya in Valentino
Zendaya (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Amy Schumer in Oscar de la Renta
Amy Schumer (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Demi Singleton in Miu Miu
Demi Singleton (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors
Vanessa Hudgens (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Rickey Thompson in GCDS
Rickey Thompson (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Regal elegance:
Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera
Tracee Ellis Ross (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli
Sofia Carson (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Regina Hall in Vera Wang
Regina Hall (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli with Peter Sarsgaard
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Paloma Garcia-Lee in Patrick McDowell in collaboration with RCGD Global
Paloma Garcia-Lee (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Tati Gabrielle in Hellessy in collaboration with RCDG Global and Tencel
Tati Gabrielle (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland
Julianne Hough (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad
Mila Kunis (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Ariana DeBose in Valentino
Ariana DeBose (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Billie Eilish (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell
Jennifer Garner (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Venus Williams in Elie Saab and Serena Williams in Gucci
Venus Williams and Serena Williams (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
Nicole Kidman (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Standout suits:
Shawn Mendes in Dolce and Gabbana
Shawn Mendes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Wesley Snipes in Givenchy
Wesley Snipes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton
Timothée Chalamet (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Jessica Betts in Rich Fresh and Niecy Nash in Monsoori
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Diane Warren
Diane Warren (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Sebastian Yatra in Moschino
Sebastian Yatra (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
Wanda Sykes in Pamella Roland
Wanda Sykes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)