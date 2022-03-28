Fashion & BeautyCuratedPop Culture

Oscars 2022: The red carpet's best, most beautifully dressed celebrities (PHOTOS)

Catriona Hughes
Catriona Hughes
Mar 28 2022, 4:05 am
Zendaya (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn) 

Awards season is back, and after spending most of the past year immersed in one new release after the next, we couldn’t wait to see what movies emerged as winning Oscars 2022 titles.

A countless number of celebrities came together tonight for the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where movies released in 2021 were being honoured. If you missed it, Dune rocked the show with six victories, Ariana DeBose took home an Oscar for her role in West Side Story, and Will Smith won for his lead in King Richard. But on the red carpet, so many stars won before the ceremony even started.

Many celebrities wore bright, bold, and pastel tones, silvers, and timeless black gowns in statement styles, sharing with the world a dose of haute couture we’ve missed in recent months. The hosts for the evening, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, stunned in designer ensembles as they prepared to make Oscars history — marking the first time the ceremony was hosted by three women.

From silks to sequins, ruffles to tailored looks, here are some of the best celebrity styles from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

Glistening glamour:

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain on the red carpet for the Oscars 2022

Jessica Chastain (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Megan Thee Stallion in Gurav Gupta

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Siân Heder in Michael Kors

Siân Heder

Siân Heder (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Becky G in Etro

Becky G on the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars

Becky G (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars

Zendaya (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Amy Schumer in Oscar de la Renta

Amy Schumer on the red carpet for the Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu

Demi Singleton

Demi Singleton (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh at the Oscars 2022

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raliegh (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors

Vanessa Hudgens at the Oscars 2022

Vanessa Hudgens (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Rickey Thompson in GCDS

Rickey Thompson at the 2022 Oscars

Rickey Thompson (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Regal elegance:

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Sofia Carson at the 2022 Oscars

Sofia Carson (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Regina Hall in Vera Wang

Regina Hall

Regina Hall (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli with Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Zuri Hall (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Paloma Garcia-Lee in Patrick McDowell in collaboration with RCGD Global

Paloma Garcia-Lee

Paloma Garcia-Lee (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Tati Gabrielle in Hellessy in collaboration with RCDG Global and Tencel

Tati Gabrielle

Tati Gabrielle (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland

Julianne Hough on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Julianne Hough (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Ariana DeBose in Valentino

Ariana DeBose at the 2022 Oscars

Ariana DeBose (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Oscars

Billie Eilish (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell

Jennifer Garner at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Venus Williams in Elie Saab and Serena Williams in Gucci

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 2022 Oscars

Venus Williams and Serena Williams (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Standout suits:

Shawn Mendes in Dolce and Gabbana

Shawn Mendes at the 2022 Oscars

Shawn Mendes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Wesley Snipes in Givenchy

Wesley Snipes on the red carpet for the Oscars in 2022

Wesley Snipes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Jessica Betts in Rich Fresh and Niecy Nash in Monsoori

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

Diane Warren (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim at the 2022 Oscars

Daniel Dae Kim (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Sebastian Yatra in Moschino

Sebastian Yatra at the 2022 Oscars

Sebastian Yatra (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

Wanda Sykes in Pamella Roland

Wanda Sykes at the 2022 Oscars

Wanda Sykes (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo at the 2022 Oscars

David Oyelowo (Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY/Imagn)

