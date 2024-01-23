FoodFood NewsCanada

Oreo is launching its new Space Dunk cookies across Canada

Jan 23 2024
Oreo

Everyone’s favourite grocery store treat is taking one giant leap with its latest flavour offering in Canada.

Oreo is taking inspiration from all things intergalactic for its latest venture, Space Dunk cookies, which will be launching in Canada next month.

The cookie brand has taken some huge swings with flavours in the past, with everything from candy corn to watermelon launching over the years. There was even a Lady Gaga collaboration at one point.

While the new iteration still looks like the classic sandwich cookie we know and love, Oreo cookies will be getting an interstellar makeover.

Instead of the usual vanilla cream filling, the Space Dunk cookies are packed with a blue and pink “cosmic creme,” with a marshmallow flavour that’s been infused with popping candy to add to the out-of-this-world experience.

In a first for Oreo, each chocolate cookie will also be stamped with one of five space-themed designs featuring everything from rockets to astronaut helmets.

Oreo Space Dunk cookies will be launching in stores across Canada in mid-February and will be available for a limited time, so keep your eyes peeled for any extraterrestrial sightings at your local grocery store.

