A day after some community members were displaced at Oppenheimer Park, the Vancouver Park Board responded to a request for comment from Daily Hive explaining its actions.

According to a statement from Steve Jackson, general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, park rangers have been working at Oppenheimer Park, encouraging daily bylaw compliance.

“In recent weeks, Park Rangers began to experience a growing number of people who were not in compliance with the bylaw voluntarily.”

Jackson’s statement suggested that the word decampment is not an accurate one to use.

“It is important to note that the daily bylaw enforcement that happens at Oppenheimer Park and other City parks is not a decampment: people without housing are welcome to set up their tents or structures to shelter overnight.”

Jackson added that the park board is asking those seeking temporary shelter to pack up in the morning “to enable the whole community to have access to the park.”

Many residents and community groups reacted to the bylaw enforcement that took place on Tuesday, sharing videos of the removal of belongings and structures.

Rangers are giving NO impoundment notices and NO way for residents to reclaim their belongings. This is theft. “That’s my bed” says our friend, as his belongings are stolen by rangers. pic.twitter.com/y0ezIhSiE8 — Stop the Sweeps Vancouver (@stopsweepsvan) January 9, 2024

Many called out the City of Vancouver.

This city is for investors!

not families, not seniors, not students, and most definitely not for the vulnerable or those who aren’t able bodied 💔 — Brattani (@Bratt_world) January 10, 2024

Some are reporting that more bylaw enforcement is taking place today.

Bearing witness to another decampment today. It’s painfully clear that Vancouver is in dire need of leadership that helps to create solutions to house people rather than trying to hide homelessness. pic.twitter.com/i2cVmWlhNL — Amanda Burrows (she/her) (@BurrowsAmanda) January 10, 2024

Jackson told Daily Hive what would happen to people’s belongings.

“We recognize that a thoughtful approach to people’s belongings is important, and park rangers are prepared to remove non-essential items and store essential items for people sheltering in the park.”

He added that items that were damaged or soiled would be disposed of.

We also received additional information from the City of Vancouver, which told Daily Hive that many shelter spaces are available.

“The City acknowledges that shelter is not housing. However, these indoor options are safer and warmer than sleeping outdoors, especially as the temperature drops. Recognizing that demand is greater than available housing, and people are living in unsafe conditions on the street, shelter space is an important interim solution for people to come inside and stay safe and warm.”

