What's open and closed in Vancouver on New Year's Day 2022
New Year’s celebrations in Vancouver are going to look a whole lot different this year with the COVID restrictions put in place. Although New Year’s Eve parties and the public fireworks celebration event may be put on a pause this year, many businesses will remain open and operating during the national holiday.
Some grocery stores, malls, and community attractions will be open on New Year’s Day, making them great options for some last minute plans.
Here’s what to keep an eye on this New Year’s Day:
Malls
- CF Pacific Centre Mall (open from 11 am to 6 pm)
- International Village (open from 10 am to 8 pm)
- City Square (10 am to 6 pm)
- Park Royal (open from 11 am to 5 pm)
- Metrotown (open from 11 am to 7 pm)
- The Amazing Brentwood (open from 10 am to 5 pm)
- Coquitlam Centre (open from 11 am to 6 pm)
- Guildford Town Centre (open from 11 am to 7 pm)
- Tsawwassen Mills (10 am to 6 pm)
- Central City (closed)
Attractions
- Cineplex movie theatres
- Science World (open 12 to 5 pm)
View this post on Instagram
TransLink
Metro Vancouver’s public transit network will operate as usual on New Year’s Day, and is even offering free rides for all services between 5 pm on December 31, 2021 to 5 am on January 1, 2022.
Grocery stores
Many grocery stores are open but may operate reduced hours on New Year’s Day. The following grocery stores are open, but be sure to check with your local store on what time they’ll be closed.
- Safeway
- Superstore
- Save on Foods
- No Frills
- Whole Foods
- Urban Fare
- Walmart
Here’s what’s closed:
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post (with exception to privately operated locations)
- All government offices
- Most community centers (click here for a list of which ones are open)
- ICBC (although Dial a Claim is still open 24/7)
- BC Liquor Stores
- Costco
- Vancouver Art Gallery
Have fun and stay safe. Cheers to the end of a long and stressful year!