Here's what's open and what's closed this Thanksgiving in Vancouver

Before you run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving spread Monday, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.
Grocery Stores
Depending on the grocery store, some will remain open Monday, but others have reduced hours for the day.
Open:
Reduced hours:
Pharmacies
Pharmacies will remain open for the day.
- You might also like:
- 25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 3 to 10
- 8+ Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
- Canada's popular fast-food fried chicken ranked from worst to best
Translink
TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.
Malls
These shopping centres and malls will be open on Thanksgiving, but check their websites for opening hours: