Here's what's open and what's closed this Thanksgiving in Vancouver

Before you run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving spread Monday, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.

Grocery Stores

Depending on the grocery store, some will remain open Monday, but others have reduced hours for the day.

Open:

Reduced hours:

Pharmacies

Pharmacies will remain open for the day.

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Malls