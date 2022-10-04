NewsCurated

Here's what's open and what's closed this Thanksgiving in Vancouver

Oct 4 2022, 8:00 pm
Before you run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving spread Monday, take a look at what’s open and closed around the city.

Grocery Stores

Depending on the grocery store, some will remain open Monday, but others have reduced hours for the day.

Open:

Reduced hours:

Pharmacies

Pharmacies will remain open for the day.

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Malls

These shopping centres and malls will be open on Thanksgiving, but check their websites for opening hours:

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

Other places that are closed

Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post and City Hall will be closed. Banks, community centres, and public libraries will also not be open.

