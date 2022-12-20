Here's what is open and closed this Christmas in Vancouver

This time of year can get busy, so there is no judgment here if you are last minute Christmas shopper.
While there is not many options to do some shopping on December 25, there are some fun activities you can enjoy with loved ones!
Here is a break down of what is and is not open on Christmas day in Vancouver.
Grocery Stores
Open but department hours may differ depending on the store:
Closed:
Malls
These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.
Closed:
BC Liquor Stores
The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively – don’t be that person who forgets to bring a bottle of wine to dinner and make sure you shop ahead if you are into the deals at BCL.
Private liquor stores
The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open on Christmas Day:
-
- Jak’s – multiple locations
- Brewery Creek Liquor Store – 3045 Main Street
- Denman Liquor Store – 1060 Denman Street
- Liberty Wine Merchants – 1622 Commercial Drive (this location only)
- Coal Harbour Liquor Store – 1216 West Pender Street
- Spirit of Howe Street – 1275 Granville Street
- East Side Liquor Store – 1445 E. 41st Street
- Value On Liquor Store – 1450 SW Marine Drive
- The Bottle Shop – 1489 East Hastings Street
- Legacy Liquor Store – 1633 Manitoba Street
- Princeton Hotel Liquor Store – 110-1901 Powell Street
- Darby’s Public House and Liquor Store – 2001 MacDonald Street
- Kitsilano Liquor Store – 2289 West Broadway
- Burrard Liquor Store – 2401 Burrard Street
- High Point Beer Wine and Spirits – 2769 East Hastings Street
- Liquor Depot at Cambie – 3415 Cambie Street
- Liquor Depot at Point Grey – 3338 West Broadway
- Jimmy’s Cold Beer and Wine Store – 425 Robson Street
- Pacific Spirits Liquor Store – 4474 Dunbar Street
- Firefly Fine Wines and Ales – 2857 Cambie Street
- Dunbar Liquor Boutique – 5650 Dunbar Street
- Crosstown Liquor Store – 568 Abbott Street
Translink
TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.
Local ski hills
Grouse Mountain
Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.
You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer and walk though an enchanting light tunnel with your family at the The Peak of Christmas.
To learn more and but tickets visit grousemountain.com.
Mount Seymour
Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.
Cypress Mountain
The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.
Movie theatres
Vancouver Aquarium
Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.
Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm
Christmas at Canada Place
Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.
Watch the lights between 8:00 am to 11:00 pm.