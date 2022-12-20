Here's what is open and closed this Christmas in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This time of year can get busy, so there is no judgment here if you are last minute Christmas shopper.

While there is not many options to do some shopping on December 25, there are some fun activities you can enjoy with loved ones!

Here is a break down of what is and is not open on Christmas day in Vancouver.

Grocery Stores

Open but department hours may differ depending on the store:

Closed:

Malls

These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.

Closed:

BC Liquor Stores

The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively – don’t be that person who forgets to bring a bottle of wine to dinner and make sure you shop ahead if you are into the deals at BCL.

Private liquor stores

The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open on Christmas Day:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Local ski hills

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer and walk though an enchanting light tunnel with your family at the The Peak of Christmas.

To learn more and but tickets visit grousemountain.com.

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

Cineplex theatres remain open this. Check your local listings for show times.

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.

Watch the lights between 8:00 am to 11:00 pm.