Here's what is open and closed this Christmas in Vancouver

Dec 20 2022, 3:00 pm
Vancouver's Christmas Tree (Kenneth Chan / Daily Hive)
This time of year can get busy, so there is no judgment here if you are last minute Christmas shopper.

While there is not many options to do some shopping on December 25, there are some fun activities you can enjoy with loved ones!

Here is a break down of what is and is not open on Christmas day in Vancouver.

Grocery Stores

Open but department hours may differ depending on the store: 

Closed:

Malls

These shopping centres will be closed but if you’re looking for something last minute, these malls will be open December 24 but with shorter hours.

Closed:

BC Liquor Stores

The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively – don’t be that person who forgets to bring a bottle of wine to dinner and make sure you shop ahead if you are into the deals at BCL.

Private liquor stores

The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open on Christmas Day:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Local ski hills

Grouse Mountain

Skier and snowboarder/Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

You can even visit Santa, meet his reindeer and walk though an enchanting light tunnel with your family at the The Peak of Christmas.

To learn more and but tickets visit grousemountain.com.

Mount Seymour

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

Cypress Mountain

Skiing at Cypress Mountain/Peter Lonergan

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

free movie day

Movie theatre/Shutterstock

Cineplex theatres remain open this. Check your local listings for show times.

Vancouver Aquarium

Scuba Claus/Vancouver Aquarium

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm

Christmas at Canada Place

Christmas at Canada Place

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.

Watch the lights between 8:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Robson Square skating rink

Robson skating rink

Robson Square rink / Shutterstock

Strap on your skates and glide across the ice in downtown Vancouver on Christmas Day. It’s free if you bring your own skates; open Christmas Day from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Christmas Tree at Robson Square

 

This gorgeous 50-foot tree is on display at Robson Square and is free to enjoy, perhaps accompanied by a visit to the Robson Square ice rink.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope (Spencer Finlay / Flickr)

The stunning display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital on Burrard Street is the perfect lights activity to enjoy on Christmas Day. Take the family or that special someone for a walk and enjoy!

Where: 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Hillcrest Swimming Pool

 

As the only community pool open on Christmas Day, why not take the opportunity to go for a dip before the big Christmas dinner?

Hours: 10 am to 2 pm

Quick food fixes

 

Not feeling all the eggnog, turkey, or fruitcake?

Not to worry: A number of fast food and convenience store chains are still open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, select Subways, Tim Hortons, and 7-11.

