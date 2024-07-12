Embrace your creativity and style at this summer stationery festival

Summertime is all about festivals, ranging from celebrations of live music to culinary journeys around the world.

But if you’re looking for a unique festival where you can embrace your creativity, we have the event for you!

Japanese variety store Oomomo is hosting its annual Stationery Fest until September 15 at all of its locations.

The festival is not only a chance to discover over 100 award-winning stationery items direct from Japan, but also a chance for you to discover your own trendsetting style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oomomo Canada (@oomomo_canada)

OOMOMO is named after the Japanese term for “big peach” (which symbolizes “blessing” in Japanese). The stores already have a Canada-wide presence in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario — including Metro Vancouver stores in Downtown, Burnaby, Lougheed, and Richmond.

The brand prides itself on delivering products and services based on the values “discover,” “inspire,” and “learn.” OOMOMO has over 30,000 products — many of which come straight from the homeland. Forget booking your flight, you can find some of the best of Japanese culture right here in Vancouver.

Stationery Fest is being held across Canada and features more than 100 acclaimed stationery pieces from the renowned Bunbougu as well as from Oomomo’s popular collection.

Form and function combine into unique items that are perfect for at home, work, school or play. Highlights include the Mattehop Ballpoint Pen, winner of the Grand Prize at the Japanese Stationery Awards 2024; the Uni Ball One P Ballpoint Pen, winner of the Design Award, and Ukanmuri Clip, winner of the Idea Award.

The Stationery Festival will also spotlight the latest in campus flat notebooks, desk cleaners, glue sticks, scissors, erasers, coloured pens, and much more.

Oomomo told Daily Hive that it is hosting a Stationery Fest to celebrate and showcase the rich variety and quality of Japanese stationery that it offers.

“Japanese stationery is renowned worldwide for its innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal,” said Oomomo. “By hosting this event, we aim to create an interactive and enjoyable experience for our customers. We want them to discover new and unique products as well as the creativity and excellence inherent in Japanese stationery design.

“We see this event as a way to bring together enthusiasts, artists, students, and professionals. Great stationery can inspire creativity and boost productivity, so this festival is an opportunity to build a community around a shared passion and foster connections among our customers.”

Oomomo invites you to take a bit of Japanese culture home with you, whether it’s an innovative household item, beauty product, or accessory for your office, kitchen, or living space.

And did we mention all the Japanese collectibles like plushies and model kits, or the snacks like chips, drinks, and candies?

Truly kawaii, but remember that Stationery Fest is only on for a limited time. Visit an Oomomo location near you before all your favourite items are gone!

When: Now until September 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations